Ristorante Lombardo’s Cook-At-Home Pasta Kits… and House Made Pasta by the Pound

Lombardo’s on Hertel Avenue is changing up its game, by offering some quick and easy dinners that people can eat at home. Here’s the drill:

Home pasta meal kits

House made pasta by the pound

For those that opt for the pasta kits, each “kit” comes with house-made pasta, all of the ingredients, and simple directions. That means that fans of Lombardo’s homemade pasta dishes can now make them from home.

“Lombardo’s has been a staple on Hertel for over 45 years,” said Delaware District councilman Joel Feroleto. “Their temporary switch, offering home pasta meal kits and house made pasta by the pound is exciting news to their large amount of loyal patrons. I know what I’m having for dinner this week!”

Customers looking to set up pasta shop at home should be sure to follow these simple directions:

Place orders online by 6:30pm for next day pickup

Schedule your pick-up time when you checkout

Pick-ups available Wednesday – Saturday between 2:30pm & 6:30pm

Available pasta kits include tagliatelle bolognese, rigatoni & cauliflower, ricotta cavatelli with sausage & rapini, bucatini with artichoke & ricotta, Brussels sprouts, and shrimp & mascarpone risotto.

Customers can also order Lombardo’s tomato sauce (vegan) by the quart, and the following pastas by the pound – rigatoni, bucatini, and tagliatelle (all made fresh daily). And don’t forget to add a bottle of wine to the food order… that would be a shame to forget, especially during times of crisis.

Click here to see the full to-go menu, or email orders@RistoranteLombardo.com with your selections. 10 to 20 minutes are needed to prepare each kit. The new program starts on Wednesday, April 29.

Ristorante Lombardo | 1198 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14216 | 716-873-4291 | Facebook