Do you like coffee? We know you like coffee! And what goes better with coffee than holiday treats, holiday shopping, and a unique Buffalo experience?

Yelp Buffalo is excited to announce they have organized their largest holiday festival yet. Brewed Awakening will shine the spotlight on Buffalo’s growing coffee, tea, and baked goods communities, and allow the public to sample creations from dozens of Buffalo’s best cafes, bakeries, confectioners, and even craft distilleries.

Organizer, and Yelp Buffalo Community Manager Alex Levine explained, “We’re really looking to help grow our region’s coffee, and tea community. Businesses from all over the region have come together in support of this event. From Orchard Park, to Lewiston, businesses have eagerly joined the Brewed Awakening lineup.”

Hosted at Buffalo Riverworks, this event is a private event, but anyone can attend with a simple RSVP through the event page. There is no fee for entrance, but donations to Buffalo Creative are encouraged, as a way to give back to the community. Guests in attendance will be able to sample creations from an impressive list of vendors, including Ashker’s Juice Bar, Perk’s Cafe, Public Espresso, Lockhouse Distillery, Snowy Owl Kombucha, Tipico Coffee, as well as food vendors such as Genevieve’s Cheesecakes, Biscotti for Everybotti, The Sweet Whisk, and many more.

For those looking for something more interactive, Splash On Canvas, and StudioHue DIY Parties will be providing unique art experiences, and Riverworks will be hosting an open skate on their ice rinks with your skate rental.

Brewed Awakening will offer a unique opportunity to get to know some of the local businesses that are energizing Buffalo, and also help you get started on your holiday gift shopping with unique ideas for the coffee lovers, or the hard to buy for people in your life!

The full list of over 30 participating vendors can be found on the event page. To reserve your spot with an RSVP, please visit Yelp.com.

Brewed Awakening

Monday, December 9, 2019

5:30 pm

RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, NY 14203