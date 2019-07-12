Fetch! Doggy Ice Cream Party @ Churn on Hertel

The weather for Saturday looks like it’s going to get up to around 80 degrees. While not oppressive heat, this is still a the perfect temperature to go out and eat some ice cream. If that sounds good to you, and you’re heading to Hertel to get your fix, please consider bringing your pooch along.
On Saturday, July 13, Churn Soft Serve & Coffee (the sister brand of Lloyd) will be teaming up with Fetch!, a Western New York-based producer and distributor of all-natural, human-grade biscuits and gourmet cookies, to introduce Treat Yo Pup sundaes for dogs.
“When the weather heats up, people around the world eat ice cream to cool down,” said Fetch President, Jackie Lovern, who states that the doggie delicacy was inspired by the most popular of summer food traditions. “We thought that same kind of frosty indulgence should be available for dogs, keeping our standard of all-natural ingredients that are also tasty. Knowing of Churn’s dedication to producing minimally processed ice cream, it was fun to brainstorm together and come up with a summer doggy treat to sell at the Hertel Avenue ice cream shop. We look forward to officially launching the product on July 13th at an ice cream party for dogs at Churn on Hertel.”
What a great idea! If you stop to think about it, our four legged friends have to wear their fur coats all year long, which means that they get a lot hotter than we do. When the heat index is up, and inspiration strikes, we head to our local ice cream shop. Why can’t that scenario be the same with dogs? Right? Ok, so if you’re already chomping at the bit, getting excited about this cool North Buffalo excursion with your pup, you’ll want to know what to expect.
For the humans: Churn is the home of soft serve ice cream made with milk from pasture-raised cows and organic coconuts
For the dogs: Sundaes served up in a bowl filled with Churn’s dairy-free vegan coconut ice cream, house-made peanut butter sauce, and a Fetch! bone-shaped peanut butter/sweet potato treat dipped in sugar-free yogurt icing.
According to Churn Marketing Manager, Ally Ruiz Balcerzak, “We love dogs at Churn and Lloyd. Our patios are dog-friendly, and it’s normal to see at least one pup chilling outside Churn at any given time. People were already coming in to order their fur kids dishes of ice cream, so creating a special sundae just for our four-legged guests felt like a natural next step. Everything on our menu is either made in-house or has been vetted by owners Pete Cimino and Chris Dorsaneo to make sure it’s made from real ingredients and minimally processed. Fetch! is the perfect partner for the Treat Yo Pup sundae because our companies share the same food philosophy, they’re locally owned and operated, and we both love dogs. Additionally, we’ve partnered with Fix-A-Bull WNY this summer to host a series of Dog Days where they bring adoptable dogs to hang out on the patio and meet potential forever families. With two partners dedicated to improving the lives of dogs, we’ve officially made this the ‘summer of pups’ at Churn.”
In honor of Churn’s second birthday, and the launch of the Treat Yo Pup sundae, a dog ice cream party will be held on July 13th at Churn, 1501 Hertel Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Joining in the festivities will be representatives from Fix-A-Bull WNY, with dogs onsite and available for adoption. See Facebook event.
Photo by Delaney Dawson