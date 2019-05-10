Each year, BN360, the young professional development and engagement program of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, sets out to find as many networking and professional and leadership development groups in the Buffalo Niagara region as we can. We feature these groups in our Young Professional’s Guide to Networking and Development—what we fondly call the Guide—creating a must-read resource that young professionals can use to get involved.
In 2017, BN360 produced its first Guide that included 13 development groups and 5 leadership development groups. Fast forward to 2019 and the Guide has grown to include 57 professional development groups and 7 leadership development groups. Did you know our region had so many great groups?
In true “City of Good Neighbor” fashion, BN360 brought together all of the groups featured in the Guide, along with nearly 300 young professionals, at the launch party on May 7 at Buffalo RiverWorks. Amidst plates of tasty treats, organizational pop-up banners and flyers, and a Moving Music photobooth, connections were made and great conversations had.
Whether you are interested in finance, philanthropy, the environment, law, volunteering, marketing, or more, there’s a professional development group in Buffalo Niagara for you. This year’s Guide also features fun “how to” tips that you can use to advance your career. The Guide is a free resource and tool to help you as you continue to develop and grow professionally. Click HERE to get your free copy.
Lead image: Last year, BN360, the young professional development and engagement program of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, told you what happens when 20-plus professional development groups get together. In 2019, we brought more than 30 groups together and threw the Ultimate Professional Development Party!