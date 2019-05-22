Buffalo Public School students Build Skiffs and prepare for a Boat Launch

On Tuesday, Mother Nature could not have provided a better day for students from Lafayette High School to paint the 6-hour canoes they built at the Buffalo Maritime Center. Boats built by students from Lafayette High School, Academy School, Riverside High School, and WNY Maritime Charter will be launched at Delaware Park Lake next week, Thursday May 30 at 10 AM. Come on down and celebrate the students’ achievements and see who gets wet!
Students build boats at Buffalo Maritime Center as part of the Hand-to-Hand program that teaches youth about the pride of craftsmanship, how to use tools, basic STEM principles, and how to have some constructive fun on land and on water.
Little known fact – the Olmsted Skiffs that you can rent at Delaware Park Lake are built at the Buffalo Maritime Center by students from WNY Maritime Charter School. When you rent a boat there, you are supporting the learning program. The program at Lafayette High School is part of the Buffalo Public Schools’ My Brother’s Keeper Male Academy.