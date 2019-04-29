Cinco Weekend 3-Day Street Festival at Deep South Taco’s Downtown Location

One of the first restaurant venues (still in existence) to fully capitalize on Cinco de Mayo is Deep South Taco. The first Cinco celebration was in the form of a street party at the Ellicott Street downtown location. That one-day event has spurred a number of spin-off Cinco celebrations, leading up to the biggest one yet in 2019. That’s because Deep South Taco’s 291 Ellicott location will be hosting a three-day street party. While each of the Deep South locations will be celebrating Cinco (bands on Transit, DJs on Hertel), it’s the downtown Ellicott location that will really bring the heat… for three days straight!

This year’s festivities includes a drag show, street bars, models, rooftop cabanas (for VIP), a bunch of bands, face painting, lucha meet ‘n greet, body art and live mural with Madd Grafix, drink and food specials, with some special treats in store.

One of those treats is dedicated to our four legged friends. Attendees are welcome to bring their dogs this year during the course of a four-hour window – there will be a special section dedicated to pooches and their persons.

“We are allowing all guests to bring a dog, or several, for four hours on Saturday, May 4. A DJ will play fun stuff for pets and owners,” said Deep South owner Richard Hamilton. “We have an enclosed area, treats etc. We’re asking for a $3 donation for pets, but 100% goes to Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. The Barkery will be making custom organic treats for the pups – each dog will get one upon entering. There will be plenty of shade and water bowls, so that everyone is comfortable.”

The Cinco celebration is three days this year at 291 Ellicott, featuring:

Friday from 4pm-1am

Three bands

Drag show

DJs

Giant beef ribs

Taco and food special

Drink specials

Vip roof with bar, buffet, bourbon bar and cigars

Face paint

Models

Street bars

Saturday 12pm-1am

Three bands

DJs

Bring your dog event all proceed go, to dig rescue

Giant beef ribs

Taco and food special

Drink specials

Vip roof with bar, food buffet, bourbon bar and cigars

Face paint

Models

Street bars

Sunday 12pm-11pm

Four bands

DJs

Giant beef ribs

Taco and food special

Drink specials

Vip roof w bar, food buffet, bourbon bar and cigars

Face paint

Models

Street bars

VIP: Celebrate in the Deep South rooftop cabanas at the Ellicott Street location with all-inclusive VIP tickets (all you can eat and drink). Click here to choose the date and the ticket package.

Bands for this year’s three-day street party include Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Marquees Grand, The Major Thirds, and Impact, with ever-faithful headliner The Strictly Hip.

Cinco Weekend at Deep South Taco

Deep South Taco | 291 Ellicott Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

