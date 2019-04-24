24 Hours in Buffalo: April

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a monthly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming month – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each month will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

April is Earth Month, and in celebration of our local environment, two recent initiatives were announced:

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the formation of a new Community Climate Change Committee. This follows the Erie County Climate Action and Sustainability Plan (“CASP”) issued in January 2019, which contains a detailed plan for moving county government operations toward a sustainable future. The Executive Order can be read here.

Mayor Byron Brown also announced the City of Buffalo’s Earth Month line-up. This year’s Earth Month calendar is packed full of free public activities.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saturday, April 13 | 10:00 a.m.

Buffalo and Erie County Public Library

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY

Click here to register for this free event.

Calling all Girl Founders!

Blackstone LaunchPad powered by Techstars is teaming up with leaders in the WNY area to host She Started IT in an effort to increase female engagement in the STEM and entrepreneurship fields. The annual She Started IT event is scheduled for Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. She Started IT is a free event to encourage 6th-10th grade girls to explore and be inspired by the field of technology, giving them the opportunity to hear from, interact with and be encouraged by female founders and professionals in Buffalo, NY.

This event provides young girls the opportunity to:

Explore opportunities in computing and technology sectors through hands-on activities

Grow your network with other girls interested in IT

Engage with WNY Female Founders in Tech

Chaperones provided by event organizers. Family members may attend, but are not required to attend

Saturday, April 13 | 2:30 p.m.

WNED | WBFO Studios

140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo, NY

FREE

Space is limited | register here

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is a Focus Features presentation, in association with Impact Partners and PBS/Independent Lens, a Tremolo Production. Wear your favorite cardigan and bring a gently used sweater to donate to a neighbor in need. Colvin Cleaners is generously cleaning the sweaters and donating them to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy and the Veterans One Stop Shop in honor of Mister Rogers.

Saturday, April 13 | 8:00 p.m.

Buffalo RiverWorks

359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, NY

COST: $20

97 Rock will host the 6th Annual ‘Buffalo’s Greatest 80’s Party at Buffalo Riverworks. LIVE DJ, Laser Light Show, huge dance floor, prizes for best 80’s costumes and more.

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | Family Fun Day

Sunday, April 14

The Albright-Knox Art Gallery, 1285 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY

ADMISSION $5

On the second Sunday of each month, museum admission for the entire family is just $5, and includes an array of activities. Regular parking rates apply. Programming includes,

Storytime Family Workshop: Snippets (Ages 3–6), 10:30 – 11:45 am

Family Fun Tour, 11:00 – 11:45 am

Yoga for Kids (Ages 2–9), Noon – 12:30 pm

Drop-In Family Art Activity, 1:00 – 3:00 pm

ArtCart—Htein Lin: A Show of Hands, 2:00 – 3:00 pm

Click here for a complete list of events.

Saturday, April 20 | 8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

The Buffalo Zoo, 300 Parkside Ave, Buffalo, New York

Hop on over for a fun-filled morning of Easter excitement at the Buffalo Zoo! This new family-friendly event features a Zoo-wide Easter egg hunt (including a special area for the littlest guests), a meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny, complimentary carousel rides (weather permitting) and so much more! Bring your own basket or reusable bag to gather your eggs and redeem for springtime treats and prizes. If you find one of the “egg”-stra special golden eggs you’ll receive a special surprise! Once you’re done with the bunny fun stay and explore — Zoo admission is included in the ticket price. This event is designed for children ages 12 and under.

Tuesday, April 23 | 5:15 p.m.

Larkin Square, 745 Seneca Street, Buffalo NY

FREE, For a full roster of food trucks, visit larkinsquare.com each Tuesday for an updated list.

From April 23 – October 1, catch your favorite food trucks, plus live music every Tuesday in the square. April 23rd will feature music by Funktional Flow

Events are free to attend and free parking is available in the surface lots along Exchange Street, with $5 preferred parking in the Larkin Square Parking Ramp (open at 5:15pm). Handicap parking is located in the lot off Emslie Street.

Friday, April 26 | 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m.

Sugar City, 1239 Niagara Street, Buffalo NY

COST $7

Looking for an evening of filled with completely bizarre and outlandish comical fun, with a horrific freak show twist? Just leave it to Sugar City to host Helltrap Nightmare, a mixed up, messed up dark, underground comedic romp presented by Sarah Squirm of Adult Swim fame. The comedian was recently named one of Vulture’s “38 Comedian’s You Should and Will Know” and one of Thrillist’s “Best Undiscovered Comedians from Every State”.

Come join Squirm, and “some of the best names in underground comedy from around the country,” as they get under your skin, into your bloodstream, and find their way into every other crevice of your body.

Recently named “disgustingly funny” by Time Out Chicago, “some truly off-kilter shit” by LA Weekly , “Best Underground Comedy Show in Chicago” by Chicago Magazine, and “The Most Perverted Shit On The Planet” by Sarah’s dad. Sarah Squirm presents Helltrap Nightmare, with special musical guest – Chicago-based rapper Mister Wallace. Feature comedy from the Shrimp Boys, Ruby McCollister, Scott Egleston, and more TBA

