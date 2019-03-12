Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Native Offerings Farm Barn Fire Benefit

Support Organic Farming & Celebrate Local Community

Back in December, we posted about a crowdfunding effort to help Native Offerings Farm get back on its feet. A tragic fire had decimated most of their farm, crops, and machinery. But owners Stew and Deb Ritchie were not out of the game, thanks to the incredible support from a community that had come to rely upon their unparalleled offerings. 

Now the community is stepping up once again, to raise additional funds for the farmers who have become synonymous with the farm-to-table movement here in Buffalo. After all, life without Native Offerings would not be the same – just think about the fresh produce, the CSAs, the restaurants that rely on their goods.

On Sunday, March 31, supporters will come together for a benefit, which will be held at Lakewood Spirits Event Center at The Barrel Factory in the Old First Ward. 

  • Support organic farming
  • Celebrate local community
  • Help Stew and Deb Ritchie rebuild

“Be sure to arrive hungry and prepared for fun!” – Stew and Deb Ritchie

Participating foodies include:

Black Sheep 
The Terrace at Delaware Park 
Hutch’s 
Black Iron Bystro
Marble + Rye
100 Acres
BreadHive
Elm St Bakery
The Grange Community Kitchen 
Barrel + Brine
Butterblock

Fun, Food, Music, Basket Raffles, Silent Auction, 50/50

Live music by Rhubarb and Sue Kincaid

Native Offerings Farm Barn Fire Benefit

Sunday, March 31, 2019

4 PM – 8 PM

Lakeward Spirits Event Center at the Barrel Factory | 65 Vandalia Street | Buffalo, New York 14204

See Facebook event

Get your tickets: nativeofferingsbenefit.brownpapertickets.com

