Buffalo String Works: The Bridge 2019

One of Buffalo String Works’ missions is to promote cross-cultural ties within the city. Their stance is that everyone should have access to playing music, no matter their background or abilities. Through inclusiveness, they have managed to work with numerous refugee groups that might not otherwise have access to music classes and artistic programming. To learn more about the mission of Buffalo String Works, click here.
On Thursday, April 4, from 6 PM to 7 PM Buffalo String Works will be hosting A Celebration of Music, Dance, and Photography at Lafayette International High School, which is considered the most diverse high school in Buffalo due to its tremendous number of refugees. The event will feature Lafayette International Percussion and Drum Ensemble, Karen Society of Buffalo dancers, Somali Bantu dancers, traditional Arabic musicians, and works by Law Eh So (Burmese photographer).
This concert is part of a cross-cultural, interdisciplinary arts series known as The Bridge.
Buffalo String Works: The Bridge
Thursday, April 4, 2019
6 PM to 7 PM
As with all performances of The Bridge, admission is free, and a social hour with light refreshments will follow the performance.
For More information please visit buffalostringworks.org/events
