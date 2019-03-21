Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Be Part of Garden Walk Buffalo’s 25th Anniversary

Can you believe that that The Garden Walk is celebrating its 25th anniversary? Yes, this world renowned event is turning 25 in 2019. That means that this year’s celebratory festivities surrounding the event are going to be bigger and better than ever. That’s why The Garden Walk committee is asking people to step up, to participate in this year’s Walk. For those who have shown their gardens in the past, and for whatever reason dropped off, and for others who have considered showing their gardens but never have, this is the year to participate.

NEW in 2019 – the Parkside and Park Meadow neighborhoods are part of Garden Walk Buffalo!

If you’re wondering how to qualify to be on The Garden Walk, wonder no more. There are no judges – it’s simply tending to a garden that you feel proud about, and then showing it off by entering your garden into the Walk. There are also no entry fees either, which makes participating easy and breezy. The only stipulation is that your garden be located from the Niagara River to Main Street, and from Canalside to the Scajaquada. Don’t worry, if your garden is located outside of those boundaries, there are plenty of other garden tours and walks throughout the city. 

  • Participants just fill out the registration form and their garden becomes part of this wonderful event
  • The objective of the Walk is to create more vibrant and beautiful communities by sharing our gardens

Garden Walk Buffalo is the largest garden tour in North America, with nearly 400 creative urban gardens. This year, 60,000+ visitors are expected to attend, resulting in an economic impact of $4.5 million.

The 25th Anniversary event is on Saturday and Sunday, July 27 & 28, 2019, from 10 am to 4 pm. 

Garden Walk Buffalo invites gardeners  to be part of the 2019 Garden Walk Buffalo

Deadline is May 15, 2019

Register online at GardenWalkBuffalo.com

*NEW this year, the Park Meadow and Parkside neighborhoods from Nottingham Terrace to Amherst Street and from Elmwood Avenue to Main Street as well as the area bound by Colvin Avenue and Crescent Street will be added. 

