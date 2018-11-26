BUFFALO, N.Y. (Buffalo Rising) | We’re playing a little mural catchup today, by posting a relatively new wall piece by artist Muhammad Zaman that was commissioned by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Public Art Initiative. According to the AK, this is Zaman’s largest work to date. The artists intentions are to bring different types of people together through his work, using freestyle calligraphy script, which interfaces with a trifecta of cultures and languages – English, the language of his adopted home; Bengali, the language of his homeland; and Arabic, the language of his religion.
Location: 1131 Broadway | Buffalo NY
“In Our Colors Make Us Beautiful, Zaman explores the possibilities of verbal and visual expression to bring about mutual understanding and empathy among people from diverse walks of life.” – AK
Muhammad Zaman
American, born Bangladesh, 1990
Our Colors Make Us Beautiful, 2018
Acrylic paint
Commissioned by the Albright-Knox Art Gallery Public Art Initiative, 2018
Support for this mural has been provided by C2 Paint and Hyatt’s Graphic Supply Company. Additional support has been provided by the sponsors of the Summer of AK. The Public Art Initiative was established and is supported by leadership funding from the County of Erie and the City of Buffalo.
Lead image: Muhammad Zaman’s Our Colors Make Us Beautiful, 2018, at 1131 Broadway. Photograph by Jeff Mace. Video by the AK