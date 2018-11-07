It’s hard to imagine that 90s culture (mainly the fashion statements) is back in style. Yes, we’re talking about the decade that brought us the Spice Girls, The Cosby Show, and Slap Bracelets. Not only are people dressing the part again, there are all sorts of 90s-related events that have been popping up around the city, including festivals, and even bar crawls. Speaking of bar crawls, there’s a 90s Bar Crawl that will take place around the Chippewa District in just under a couple of weeks from now.
Remember AIM? Remember the Ninja Turtles? Remember when you were cool, back in the 90s?
The bar crawl includes:
- A signature bar crawl cup
- Souvenir 90s Bar Crawl Koozie & slap bracelet
- Drink specials at numerous Buffalo bars
- 90s music at participating establishments
- An amazing crowd of 90s kids celebrating the best of the 90s
Maybe you look back and wonder about the 90s? Well, wonder no more. It’s time to head back in time, to relive the cheesy TV moments, to don the flannel one more time, or to simply hang out with friends who all rallied through the 90s, feathered bangs and all.
Participating bars in the 90s Bar Crawl include D’Arcy McGee’s Irish Pub (registration bar), The Cowboy, 67 West, and Soho Buffalo.
The 90s Bar Crawl takes place on Saturday, November 17 between 3pm and 10pm. Registration time is between 3:00 and 5:00 pm. Tune into this Facebook event page for further details, and then snag your tickets on Eventbrite.