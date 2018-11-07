Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

90s Bar Crawl

0 Comments

It’s hard to imagine that 90s culture (mainly the fashion statements) is back in style. Yes, we’re talking about the decade that brought us the Spice Girls, The Cosby Show, and Slap Bracelets. Not only are people dressing the part again, there are all sorts of 90s-related events that have been popping up around the city, including festivals, and even bar crawls. Speaking  of bar crawls, there’s a 90s Bar Crawl that will take place around the Chippewa District in just under a couple of weeks from now.

Remember AIM? Remember the Ninja Turtles? Remember when you were cool, back in the 90s?

The bar crawl includes:

  • A signature bar crawl cup
  • Souvenir 90s Bar Crawl Koozie & slap bracelet
  • Drink specials at numerous Buffalo bars
  • 90s music at participating establishments 
  • An amazing crowd of 90s kids celebrating the best of the 90s

Maybe you look back and wonder about the 90s? Well, wonder no more. It’s time to head back in time, to relive the cheesy TV moments, to don the flannel one more time, or to simply hang out with friends who all rallied through the 90s, feathered bangs and all.

Participating bars in the 90s Bar Crawl include D’Arcy McGee’s Irish Pub (registration bar), The Cowboy, 67 West, and Soho Buffalo.

The 90s Bar Crawl takes place on Saturday, November 17 between 3pm and 10pm. Registration time is between 3:00 and 5:00 pm. Tune into this Facebook event page for further details, and then snag your tickets on Eventbrite.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments