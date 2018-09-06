A lot of scavenger hunts are designed for the simple thrill of the hunt. That’s not necessarily the case with Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center’s family-friendly scavenger hunt on Saturday, September 8. In this particular scavenger hunt scenario, participants will travel by foot, bicycle, vehicle, or assistive device, to track down items that relate to media literacy and cultural awareness. The object of the hunt is to document the tasks in photos or videos, and post them with the hashtag #squeakyadventure.
“We’re excited to be launching this city-wide scavenger hunt utilizing social media in creative ways,” said Maiko Tanaka, Executive Director of Squeaky Wheel. “Look out for Squeaky’s Excellent Adventure icon on posters and handbills around the city this week, created by Rochester based illustrator Adam Maida.”
The funds raised via the event will help to support Squeaky Wheel’s continued mission to provide free and low-cost equipment access, education programs, and art exhibitions, to the entire WNY community.
“The event is also a chance for friends, families, and colleagues to participate in a unique and fun social activity while supporting art and education,” says Tanaka.
“To celebrate the launch of Squeaky Wheel’s Excellent Adventure, we’re giving away two tickets at Creative Mornings Buffalo’s free breakfast speaker series this Friday!” noted Squeaky Wheel’s Education Coordinator, Martina LaVallo. “Stay tuned for more special offers, prize announcements, and other updates in the coming weeks.”
Squeaky Wheel’s Excellent Adventure runs all day on Saturday, September 8th, starting and ending at 617 Main St, Buffalo. For more information or to sign up for the Excellent Adventure, visit: squeaky.org/adventure. Register as an individual ($25) or as a team member ($25 each for groups up to 3, $20 each for groups of 4).