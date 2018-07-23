Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Third Annual Cocktail City Collaboration

0 Comments

Leave it to Hydraulic Hearth to continue to serve up fun-filled events that revolve around Buffalo’s distillery scene. Every year, the restaurant (and satellite brewery for Community Beer Works) hosts an event called Cocktail City, where the beer garden transitions into a seven-station, cocktail-tasting courtyard, featuring some of the area’s best restaurants and bartenders who serve up drinks made with locally distilled spirits. The following restaurants will be participating in the event, along with the thematic drinks (from the paired distilleries) that they will be serving:

  • Lockhouse | Dobutsu | Asian
  • Tommyrotter | Vera | Futuristic
  • Buffalo Distilling | Buffalo Proper | Euro
  • Honeoye Falls | Hydraulic Hearth | New Orleans
  • Niagara | Mes Que | 90’s
  • Black Button | Billy Club | Literature
  • Lakeward Spirits| Lloyd Taco | Tiki

“Cocktail City has become a fun tradition amongst friendly distillers and bartenders as the creations seems to get wilder each year,” said Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for this truly spirited gathering.”

Third Annual Cocktail City Collaboration

Saturday, August 18, 2018

5pm-midnight

Hydraulic Hearth, 716 Swan Street, Larkinville

DJ Sike will spin from 8-11pm

See Facebook for details

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments