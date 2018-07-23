Leave it to Hydraulic Hearth to continue to serve up fun-filled events that revolve around Buffalo’s distillery scene. Every year, the restaurant (and satellite brewery for Community Beer Works) hosts an event called Cocktail City, where the beer garden transitions into a seven-station, cocktail-tasting courtyard, featuring some of the area’s best restaurants and bartenders who serve up drinks made with locally distilled spirits. The following restaurants will be participating in the event, along with the thematic drinks (from the paired distilleries) that they will be serving:
- Lockhouse | Dobutsu | Asian
- Tommyrotter | Vera | Futuristic
- Buffalo Distilling | Buffalo Proper | Euro
- Honeoye Falls | Hydraulic Hearth | New Orleans
- Niagara | Mes Que | 90’s
- Black Button | Billy Club | Literature
- Lakeward Spirits| Lloyd Taco | Tiki
“Cocktail City has become a fun tradition amongst friendly distillers and bartenders as the creations seems to get wilder each year,” said Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for this truly spirited gathering.”
Third Annual Cocktail City Collaboration
Saturday, August 18, 2018
5pm-midnight
Hydraulic Hearth, 716 Swan Street, Larkinville
DJ Sike will spin from 8-11pm