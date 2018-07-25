Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Reform Fitness Snags Significant Elmwood Location

The clouds are beginning to part on the 400-500 Block of Elmwood. A significant longstanding empty storefront at 467 Elmwood Avenue has finally been snapped up. The storefront in question, owned by Jim Pepe at Hodge Wine & Liquor, will soon be home to Reform Fitness, based in Orchard Park.

According to the Reform Fitness website, much of the fitness plan is built around “utilizing the innovative Lagree Fitness™ method on the patented Megaformer™ – a revolutionary approach to full body conditioning. The slow, controlled movements of each heart pounding class incorporate cardio, strength training, endurance, core, flexibility, and balance (40 minute sessions).”

Buffalo continues to take big strides in the realm of healthy neighborhood offerings. Between yoga studios on just about every block, more healthy food choices popping up everywhere, and an assortment of gyms and fitness centers, there are plenty of opportunities to stay in top shape year round.

Now Elmwood is joining in on the action, with the new Reform Fitness (owned by Brittany Gabryel), which will soon contribute to the rebirth of this stretch of Elmwood, by opening in a sizable, very visible space (the former Ambrosia Restaurant). It will be great to see this corner revitalized. It will be even greater when Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company get the ball rolling on the Children’s Hospital site, which will be a giant boon for the entire street.

