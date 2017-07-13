Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Ciminelli Out, Sinatra and Ellicott In at Children’s Site

7 Comments

In a stunner, Kaleida Health has named Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate “designated developers” for the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo campus.

The Kaleida Health board of directors announced the designation following their most recent meeting. The team takes over for Ciminelli Real Estate, who was given the designation last June. The property includes seven interconnected buildings between Bryant Street and Hodge Avenue. Also included are several properties on West Utica Street. The total development site is 7.89 acres.

“Unfortunately we could not come to terms with Ciminelli and their development team,” said Michael P. Hughes, spokesman for Kaleida Health.

“It became clear that, in the best interests of the community – as well as the Elmwood Village neighborhood – that a change was necessary. Fortunately, we had four outstanding proposals from last year’s reuse process. And we are moving forward with the next in line.”

Ciminelli Real Estate’s development team included LP Ciminelli, M/E Engineering & Canon Design. The $122 million “Queenslight” project will include a mix of residential, hotel, retail, educational, and recreational space in a mix of redeveloped and new buildings.

Plans called for 249 units of residential in the existing Variety Tower, new townhouses fronting the tower along Bryant Street, and in new construction along Hodge, and at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant.

Also proposed was Tapestry Charter School taking space in the Alfiero building along Bryant Street and at the base of Variety Tower.  Along Bryant, a boutique hotel with approximately 72 rooms in the three-story, circa-1917-27 Annex building was envisioned.

An EduKids child care center along Hodge was proposed and a soccer park and wellness center on W. Utica Street that included an indoor soccer field, 374 new underground parking spaces, and public plazas and green connectors to tie the uses together.

Ellicott Development originally proposed “The Elmwood Center,” a multi-phase project highlighted by market rate housing, senior housing, a hotel, educational facilities, office space, a performance art center and grocery store (above).

Sinatra & Company Real Estate’s multi-phase proposal included market rate housing (including town homes, apartments and condominiums), adaptive reuse of space for education, office and retail, plus a Dash’s grocery store on the Casa di Pizza site along Elmwood.

The two companies plan to collaborate and develop the Bryant Street campus together. They have a proven history of successful joint development projects, teaming up for $40 million in work to date. Their revised, combined plans will be released at a later date, pending community outreach and stakeholder meetings in the coming weeks.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Terrier1

    As a homeowner in the neighborhood I plan on protesting Ellicott’s inclusion. It was, by far, the cheapest and ugliest plan. Even the Paladino son who presented it to the community started his speech with an apology.! Sinatra’s plan was best..I hope they take the lead role.

    • Sammy Sabre

      I hate to break it to you but neither of them have the ability to execute any plan. Unfortunately this project looks like it will never get off of the ground. Unfortunate. Kaleida should be ashamed.

      • Matthew Moje

        Why?

        • Sammy Sabre

          Inexperienced developers in way over their head. Kaleida can’t get out of their own way. I hope for the sake of Buffalo I am wrong. Time will tell. Ciminelli and Uniland are the only 2 local developers equipped for such a project.

  • RichardSmehlik

    Hopefully the collaboration favors Sinatra’s project ideas more than Ellicott’s. No imagination by ED in their design at all, although a nice hotel in proximity to Elmwood strip is needed

  • BuffalosFinest

    I get that Sinatra was the crowd favorite but how does Kaleida just go ahead and randomly include Ellicott (by far the worst proposal) and tell them they’re teaming up? If anything Uniland and Sinatra should be teaming up as they had the two best proposals…something seems fishy here….

    • Sammy Sabre

      Agree. Either fishy or just a healthcare company company again proving they have no idea how to handle their real estate. Or both.