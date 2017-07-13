Ciminelli Out, Sinatra and Ellicott In at Children’s Site

In a stunner, Kaleida Health has named Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Company Real Estate “designated developers” for the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo campus.

The Kaleida Health board of directors announced the designation following their most recent meeting. The team takes over for Ciminelli Real Estate, who was given the designation last June. The property includes seven interconnected buildings between Bryant Street and Hodge Avenue. Also included are several properties on West Utica Street. The total development site is 7.89 acres.

“Unfortunately we could not come to terms with Ciminelli and their development team,” said Michael P. Hughes, spokesman for Kaleida Health.

“It became clear that, in the best interests of the community – as well as the Elmwood Village neighborhood – that a change was necessary. Fortunately, we had four outstanding proposals from last year’s reuse process. And we are moving forward with the next in line.”

Ciminelli Real Estate’s development team included LP Ciminelli, M/E Engineering & Canon Design. The $122 million “Queenslight” project will include a mix of residential, hotel, retail, educational, and recreational space in a mix of redeveloped and new buildings.

Plans called for 249 units of residential in the existing Variety Tower, new townhouses fronting the tower along Bryant Street, and in new construction along Hodge, and at the corner of Elmwood and Bryant.

Also proposed was Tapestry Charter School taking space in the Alfiero building along Bryant Street and at the base of Variety Tower. Along Bryant, a boutique hotel with approximately 72 rooms in the three-story, circa-1917-27 Annex building was envisioned.

An EduKids child care center along Hodge was proposed and a soccer park and wellness center on W. Utica Street that included an indoor soccer field, 374 new underground parking spaces, and public plazas and green connectors to tie the uses together.

Ellicott Development originally proposed “The Elmwood Center,” a multi-phase project highlighted by market rate housing, senior housing, a hotel, educational facilities, office space, a performance art center and grocery store (above).

Sinatra & Company Real Estate’s multi-phase proposal included market rate housing (including town homes, apartments and condominiums), adaptive reuse of space for education, office and retail, plus a Dash’s grocery store on the Casa di Pizza site along Elmwood.

The two companies plan to collaborate and develop the Bryant Street campus together. They have a proven history of successful joint development projects, teaming up for $40 million in work to date. Their revised, combined plans will be released at a later date, pending community outreach and stakeholder meetings in the coming weeks.