The Monks Are Back!

In early July, the community will, once again, have a wonderful opportunity to experience traditional Tibetan Buddhist culture right here in Buffalo. The Tibetan Monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery will be returning to the Unity of Buffalo Church on Delaware Avenue, as part of their ongoing mission to spread awareness of their rituals and beliefs in order to preserve Tibetan culture, which was almost vanquished at the hands of Maoist oppressors (China) when they invaded Tibet in 1959. Fortunately, 250 monks from The Drepung Loseling monastery (established in 1416) were able to escape, and make their way to South India, where they settled, thus preserving as much Tibetan culture as they could. It is sad to think that thousands of other Tibetan monasteries were completely destroyed during this time period.

The monks are committed to preserving Tibetan culture, which survives today only in exiled refugee communities in India and Nepal.

Today, there are over 3000 Tibetan Monks who are tasked with preserving cultural assets, a number of whom travel the world, stopping in cities such as Buffalo, to share intricacies of their ancient identity.

“The production by the monk artists of Drepung Loseling Monastery is both highly professional and beautiful, and expresses the purity and sophistication of the Tibetan sacred performing arts. I am deeply honored to be associated with it.” – Richard Gere​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Mystical Arts of Tibet Tour is Endorsed by the Dalai Lama – the local events and performances are scheduled to take place July 6 through July 8. Here’s what you need to know:

Friday – the Monks will give a lecture titled, “Opening the Heart – Arousing the Mind of Universal Kindness” followed by a ceremony honoring his Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Birthday. After the lecture and ceremony there will be an informal meet and greet with the Monks at which time attendees can view and purchase their wares.

Saturday – the Monks with give a lecture entitled the Psychology of Enlightenment from 6 – 7 p.m., followed by a SANG-SOL – Smoke or Incense Offering Ceremony. Smoke Offering or Incense Offering (Sang-Sol) is a traditional Tibetan national custom performed while hanging colorful prayer flags to mark happy occasions of religious and secular nature such as on the New Year (Losar), birthday of the Dalai Lama, or at the beginning of a celebration for a religious or secular festival of national importance.

Sunday – the monks will join Unity of Buffalo Church’s Sunday service on July 8th, offering guided meditation and dialogue, which will be followed by a farewell potluck. The Sunday service begins at 10am and is free for all to attend.

Tibetan Monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery

July 6 through July 8, 2018

Unity of Buffalo Church on Delaware Avenue – 1243 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14209

Tickets to Unity’s events can be purchased on the web at unitybuffalo.org until noon on Friday, July 6.

More information: mysticalartsoftibet.org

Please relay all inquiries to info@unitybuffalo.org

House/Office Blessings:

The Monks will be available to conduct House Blessings during the following times:

Thursday, July 5 between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, July 6 between the hours of 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The price is a love offering basis. The typical donation is between $450 – $1500 depending on what you can afford to donate to the Monks.

Please contact Unity of Buffalo at info@unitybuffalo.org if interesting in scheduling a house or office blessing with the Monks.

Lead image: Pema Dorjee