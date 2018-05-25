Waterkeeper’s Young Environmental Leaders Program (YELP)

When it comes to learning about environmental issues, you’re never too young, and you’re never too old. That said, the earlier in life that someone learns how to safeguard the environment, the longer that person will have to make a difference where the health of the planet is concerned.
Each year, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper hosts a Young Environmental Leaders Program that is directed towards Buffalo Public School students who want to learn about local environmental issues and solutions. Waterkeeper has entered into a partnership with Erie Community College (ECC) to provide college credit to students who pass the after-school course.
The science-based curriculum gives students a clear understanding of the region’s waterways and how they have been subjected to eco hardships caused by industry, plastics, invasive species, etc. Fortunately, WNYers are cleaning up the messes that were handed down to them caused by decades of poor stewardship. We now understand and appreciate the valuable aquatic assets that are contributing to the region’s Blue Economy. Hopefully, Buffalo Public School students will continue to be a part of the sweeping ecological changes that are currently underway. For many, it starts with YELP.
Lead image: Students recently explored Buffalo Creek in search of macro-invertabretes to learn first hand how they can be used to assess the health of local waterways.