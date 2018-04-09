Churn Soft Serve & Coffee Reopens for Spring with some new Surprises

Lloyd Taco Factory’s sister brand Churn Soft Serve & Coffee will be reopening for the 2018 spring season on Monday, April 16, at 11am. Churn anticipates on reopening with a few significant changes under its belt, including a dairy partnership, a new chef, a new bottled cold brew coffee, and Churro Sundaes! In a recent news release the Churn team cranked out the following delicious North Buffalo announcements:

Pittsford Dairy Partnership: Churn has inked a deal with local producer Pittsford Dairy to exclusively use their pasture raised milk and cream to make their custom ice cream base. We are excited to feature what we believe is the highest quality product available in Upstate New York. Located just outside Rochester, the multi-generational family operation has been doing business the old-fashioned way for decades using only low temperature, vat pasteurization to bottle their milk. They’re known for their prized heavy cream sought after by chefs across the state.

New Chef, Jennifer Boye: Churn is excited to welcome their newest member of the team, Nickel City Chef, Jennifer Boye, to run the soft serve shop and pastry operation in the new season. “The brief winter close has allowed us to collaborate on several brand new items that we can’t wait to share,” said Pete Cimino, co-owner of lloyd and Churn. “We’re thrilled to have talent like Jennifer join our team because her deep culinary aptitude and focus are a great fit with us.” Boye formerly worked as executive chef at Elm Street Bakery, The Mansion on Delaware Avenue, and Fiddleheads. In 2017, Boye presented a dinner at the prestigious James Beard House.

Churro Sundaes: Get ready Instagram! Just when you thought Churn couldn’t get any better, we’ve taken a page out of the Old School lloyd playbook: This spring, we will offer churro sundaes as a daily menu feature. With three different options to choose from–traditional, cajeta (goat milk caramel) and red velvet–you will have no problem finding something to entice your senses. In typical Churn fashion, these cinnamon delights will be made by our bakers from scratch every single day.

Tipico Coffee Feature: Churn not only serves the best soft serve in Buffalo, but they also have some serious coffee chops. We have launched our bottled cold brew with the help of Tipico Coffee. Owner and proprietor, Jesse Crouse, has graciously trained the Churn staff and assisted in the development of their menu. He is roasting a proprietary Churn house blend that you can get in one of our quick cups. We are also proud to feature his coordinates beans in all of our espresso-based beverages.