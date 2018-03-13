Check Out This Plant-Based Middle Eastern Healthy Cooking Class

Have you ever gone out for falafel or hummus and wished you could make those dishes at home? Well, I’m here to tell you it’s super easy and cooking classes are accessible within the regions to teach anyone how to make those dishes.
In fact, Jessica of Garden Fresh Foodie will host a Middle Eastern themed cooking class at Trocaire College Transit Extension Center in Williamsville onMay 3rd. The menu will include Buckwheat Tabbouleh, Baked Falafel with Israeli Salad, plus Hummus and Tahini. Classes will cover technique in a hands on environment.
If you’re interested in attending, the class takes placeMay 3, 2018 at 6pmrunning until8pm.The cost is $35 and payment can be made viaEventbriteor mail.
DeChantell “De” Lloyd is an energetic, yoga-loving, micro-farming, smoothie-drinkin’, vegan-fanatic. A serial entrepreneur, she's the founder of “Living Well with DeChantell”, Code Blu Juice Bar, Yogi In Da Trap, and the Living & Growing Garden. A self-proclaimed health enthusiast, De is trained in holistic and nutritional health. She loves sharing her insight with her followers to inspire a happy / healthy life and promote a thriving community. Born and raised on Buffalo’s Eastside, DeChantell conducts workshops and wellness retreats locally and internationally. Through her company, “Living Well,” She instructs at workshops, hosts events, and is a guest blog contributor.
The Living Well series on Buffalo Rising will highlight events, restaurants, community groups and initiatives, as well as new businesses and products that help WNY residents live healthier. www.livingwellwithdechantell.com