Burchfield Penney | March M&T Second Friday | “New Locals”

Every second Friday of the month, Burchfield Penney invites the community to attend a fee event that includes a wide range of shows and activities, including pop-ups, live music, workshops, film screenings, tours, and performances. The galleries are open until 8pm and are FREE all day. These themed events vary from month to month, as do other interactive Burchfield Penney events that take place, including a series of Still Life Workshops (two days in March).

Burchfield Penney | March M&T Second Friday

Friday, March 9, 2018 | 5-8pm

March M&T Second Friday is dedicated to the “New Locals”: Buffalo’s immigrant and refugee communities which have been a part of our city for more than a decade. This month’s M&T Second Friday is an opportunity to celebrate the diverse cultures which make up the city we love and call “home”.

FREE TRANSPORTATION to and from the event (buses will arrive every 30 minutes | 5 pm – 7:30 pm) from:

Hope Refugee Drop-in Center (248 Ferry St.)

Buffalo State Community Academy Center (214 Grant St.)

Delavan-Grider Community Center (877 East Delavan Ave)

This event was organized in collaboration with Jericho Road Community Health Center, and supported by Inspired by Love, The City of Buffalo’s Office of New Americans, and Student Transportation Inc.

5:30 – 7: 30 pm Opening Celebration: Opems: Verbal Visual Combines

7:30 pm Reading: Stephen Lewandowski

More info at www.BurchfieldPenney.org. RSVP on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/BurchfieldPenney.

Workshop: Still Life Saturday

Still life designed by: Ellen Steinfeld (artist) & Ed Steinfeld (Professor of Architecture and Director of the IDEA Center at UB)

Saturday, March 10, 2018, 1:30–4 pm

On select Saturdays and Sundays a unique still life will be designed by creative community members. Participants drop-in and create in their own media influenced by the one of a kind still life. The still life will only be on display during the workshop hours. Participants bring their own supplies to sketch, draw, paint, write poetry, and or photograph the still life. No instructor will be teaching. This is a creative platform to be inspired by. Still Life workshops are 2 ½ hours in length, intended for youth 12 and older, families, college students, and creative individuals.

Free with gallery admission. Free for Burchfield Penney members and for Buffalo State students with ID.

More about Ellen Steinfeld: www.ellensteinfeld.com

More about Ed Steinfeld: Professor of Architecture

*The Burchfield Penney Art Center invited a creative individual to design a still life. They in-turn were asked to invite another to join them in their creative process.

For more information contact Kathy Gaye Shiroki at 716.878.3549 or shirokkg@buffalostste.edu

Workshop: Still Life Sunday

Still life designed by: Julie Lewitzky (artist) & Carrie Marcotte (Director of Starlight Studio)

Sunday, March 11, 2018, 1:30–4 pm

Julie Lewitzky: www.julielewitzky.com

Carrie Marcotte: Starlight Studio

Image by Michael Basinski for the exhibition opems: Verbal Visual Combines which opens Friday, March 9 as part of M&T Second Friday.