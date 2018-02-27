Young Audiences seeking Teaching Artists

Young Audiences is a dynamic arts organization that is dedicated to teaching and inspiring young people through arts programming. Each year, Young Audiences looks for qualified teaching artists who are able to fulfill the tasks, duties, and obligations associated with the professional quality programs.

Not only do the students benefit from being taught by a wide array of dedicated artists, the teachers are also rewarded with the ability to pass along their acquired knowledge to young people who will take the lessons along with them throughout their life journeys.

The art organization only recruits 4 to 5 artists per year, which means that the most qualified artists are picked for the opportunity at hand. There are monetary stipends associated with the teaching experience:

Young Audiences artists must be able to accommodate up to 30 students per workshop.

Young Audiences’ standard workshop artist fee is $108 for single or back to back 45-90 minute workshops.

Artists may determine their assembly performance artist fees.

Artist rates are renewed annually based on local and national standards and program demand.

The Master Teaching Artists chosen for the experience not only possess the ability to create and teach, they also retain a special drive to positively influence the lives of WNY youth through keen artistic expression. Teachers delve into a range of mediums and topics via their custom programming, including anti-bullying, character education, dance, diversity, health & fitness, holiday performances, international, literacy, math, music, poetry, theater, science, and self-esteem.

If you feel like you have something to offer, and something to gain, through this incredible teaching artist experience, then be sure to apply for a position.

Application Process:

Young Audiences carefully reviews the quality of an artists skills and teaching capacity prior to considering additions to our roster. The following is required:

Written application that includes a resume or CV, current bio, work samples, and a sample lesson plan. Artists selected to move to the next stage will be invited for an interview with Young Audiences staff. Artists will audition at a local school. An interview does not guarantee an audition.

All applications must be digitally submitted by March 30, 2018. For more information on becoming a Young Audiences Teaching Artist, click here.

