Living Well with DeChantell

Hey, Buffalo Rising readers.

I’m DeChantell, a wellness advocate currently living in Buffalo. I’ll be your wellness guide for this amazing publication, where we hope to launch community-wide conversations on mindfulness, balance, and eating well. This year, Living Well and Buffalo Rising will team up to offer our readers a series of articles, as well as a podcast and video series, that will highlight cool healthy happenings in our area.

The Living Well series will look at the individual and community benefits of increased accessibility of healthy foods and services, along with environmental sustainability efforts in Western New York. This series will include regular reporting on restaurants, events, classes, and other educational opportunities that currently exist in Buffalo.



Launching next month is our podcast and video series where we will interview business and community leaders to find out what inspires them, and ask how they achieve balance in their lives. In addition, we will meet up with health-focused organizations of all sizes, to introduce you to new and empowering ways to live a healthier more mindful life in Buffalo, NY.

Since beginning this journey, my goal has been to help coach people on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and look where I landed, with this amazing community that lives to talk about all thing Buffalo!

Today I run several online business and host events to advocate wellness in the community. I also travel near and far to speak and showcase my life as a vegan, social lite, yogi and entrepreneur. You can join me on Sunday, January 28 from 11 AM – 3 PM. I’ll be hosting my annual wellness conference, “New Year, Be You” at Merge, 439 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY.

The “New Year, Be You” Wellness Conference is a chance for the community to connect with health and wellness industry experts in Buffalo who support others to maintain a healthy lifestyle. With so many outside influences in this world, At “Living Well” we believe authenticity accelerates who we are, and how we eat determines our thinking, feeling and doings in life.



If you’re wondering where to start this New Year… healthy, motivated, determined, accountable, educated, and on-track… then this is where you have to be!

All attendees will receive a tasty juice, catered vegan meal, and a workbook full of details (shopping guide, meal plan guide and healthy recipes) of course swag! Click here to register.

I’m looking forward to connecting with all of you no matter what your wellness goals are. If you have suggestion on business, people or organizations that share a common goal with to touch the community. Drop their name in the comments below… or shoot me an email at DeChantell@buffalorising.com.

Together, we can help create a healthy community that benefits everyone who lives in it.

Cover photo by Buffalo Branded.