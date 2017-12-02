Buffalo is a tight-knit community, especially when it comes to helping out those who are in need. In the case of Catherine Glasgow and Kindle Dunning, their home burned in November while they were attending a Sewing Souls show (learn about Sewing Souls). Now their friends are setting out to help them get back on their feet, as they lost just about all of their worldly possessions. A benefit show is set to be held at Sewing Souls Studio, 356 S Elmwood Avenue, on the evening of Saturday, December 9 (7pm) .
As part of the benefit, there will be plenty of live performances – the performers are all stepping up to help out with the worthy cause. Acts include Erica The Ice Dragon, Green Schwinn, Twenty Thousand Strongmen, and Pine Fever. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for two, as they try to rebuild their lives (see here).
We Didn’t Start the Fire Benefit Show for Cat & Kindle
Saturday, December 9, 2017
Doors @ 7pm
$5 cover
Free food/potluck
Art, clothes, crafts etc. for sale/raffle
Sewing Souls Studios | 356 S Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201