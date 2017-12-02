Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

We Didn’t Start the Fire Benefit Show for Cat & Kindle

1 Comment

Buffalo is a tight-knit community, especially when it comes to helping out those who are in need. In the case of Catherine Glasgow and Kindle Dunning, their home burned in November while they were attending a Sewing Souls show (learn about Sewing Souls). Now their friends are setting out to help them get back on their feet, as they lost just about all of their worldly possessions. A benefit show is set to be held at Sewing Souls Studio, 356 S Elmwood Avenue, on the evening of Saturday, December 9 (7pm) . 

As part of the benefit, there will be plenty of live performances – the performers are all stepping up to help out with the worthy cause. Acts include Erica The Ice Dragon, Green Schwinn, Twenty Thousand Strongmen, and Pine Fever. A GoFundMe page has also been set up for two, as they try to rebuild their lives (see here). 

We Didn't Start the Fire Benefit Show for Cat & Kindle

Saturday, December 9, 2017

Doors @ 7pm

$5 cover

Free food/potluck

Art, clothes, crafts etc. for sale/raffle

Sewing Souls Studios | 356 S Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14201

See Facebook event

  • Can’t be Serious?

    Sorry to hear about this tragedy. I have a lightly used stove they are welcome to have. I also have a vacant apt for rent in N. Buffalo that I would rent to them at a discount if they are looking for a new home.