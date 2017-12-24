The Second Annual Coit House Teddy Bear Drive for Kids with Cancer

For the second year in a row, a collection drive of teddy bears is underway, to ensure that children with cancer have a cuddly lovable toy to snuggle up with, at a trying time in their young lives. The teddy bear drive is headed up by Suzanne-Jolie Rioux, of The Coit House and Tres Jolie Maison, Inc. Suzanne tells us that during any given month, 200 children are undergoing cancer treatment in Buffalo.
“We are once again collecting ‘NEW’ stuffed animals to give to children facing hardship with cancer or other illnesses,” said Suzanne. “Our drive focuses on the winter months, when donations are not as plentiful, even though there are as many kids undergoing treatments in the winter as there are in the summer months. We are asking for any and all to help us help a child find their smile.”
One of the reasons that Suzanne is so steadfast in her desire to procure the teddy bears for the afflicted youngsters is that she herself was subjected to similar trying times, and understands the importance of simply being able to hug a teddy bear, when the world seems like such a scary and unfamiliar place.
“As a cancer survivor, I recall finding comfort in a teddy bear that I still had from when I was a child. If a sweet teddy can bring that much comfort to an adult, how much more so a child. Thus why I started this drive last year. That thought pulled on my heart strings, so I jumped into action.”
This winter, the goal is to gather together 500 teddy bears, but Suzanne is certain that the effort is possible.
There are two locations to drop off the teddy bears in Allentown (by appointment):
Tres Jolie Maison, Inc.: 497 Franklin Street
The Coit House: 414 Virginia Street
Call 716-249-7330 to arrange an appointment, to drop off a teddy bear. And thank you for helping out others in need this holiday season.