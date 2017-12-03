Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Strong: Benefit for Will Jones

Anyone who knows local artist and publisher Will Jones has witnessed his talents in both photography and graphic design. Jones also publishes Black Western New York, a magazine that highlights accomplishments of the African American community. I’ve smiled countless times while watching him engage with his two wonderful sons, as he is a dedicated and caring father.

On June 28th, Jones was the victim of a hit and run accident on Masten Avenue. In the months following this tragic event, he has fought his way through slowly recovering from immense bodily damage.

Like so many others, when I heard the news of Will’s accident, my heart sunk to my stomach. Not only is he an important part of the WNY community, but he has been a cherished friend and colleague in my life for over two decades.

After almost five months in the hospital and rehabilitation center, Jones has been released to continue his recovery at home. Needless to say, the physical, emotional and financial devastation has been staggering, not only from a personal level, but in the impact this has had on Black Western New York. As anyone who has ever been an entrepreneur knows, running a small business can be challenging at best … and when the owner is injured or takes leave, it can often bring a drastic end to that enterprise. With great relief, his son Jonathan has done much to mitigate the challenges by assisting his father in publishing the next issue, which will be released in January of 2018. Jonathan’s talent and passion for publishing is no doubt a gift he inherited from his inspired father.

On December 7th, a fundraiser will be held from 6-9pm at the Adam’s Mark Hotel. The cost is $25, which is a small price to pay to support someone as vital to our community as Will Jones. This celebration of life is in honor of his “fresh start,” as he makes great strides in the recovery of his health, well-being and business. Please join us there to support a Buffalo jewel who has been such a gift to his community.

See Facebook event for details.

Written by Cat Miller

Cat Miller

Cat Miller’s natural charisma and love of life inspired her to create Passionate Living (passionateliving.com), a multi media brand to inspire viewers to “Fall in Love with Their Life.”

Prior to this venture, Cat launched an internationally acclaimed publication from Buffalo, NY, entitled Holistic Health Journal. By the time she moved to Los Angeles in the mid 90’s, the magazine could be found in all major bookstores and health food chains in the US and Canada, with a peak readership of 140,000 bi-monthly. Renowned experts and best selling authors such as James Redfield, Deepak Chopra, Neale Donald Walsh, Hyla Cass, Daniel Amen, Kenny Loggins, Larry Dossey and many more joined forces with Cat as members of her review board.

Nicknamed the “Modern Day Muse,” Cat has made appearances on television and radio shows throughout the US and Canada, including the Leeza Show, NPR and PBS. She served as a national spokesperson for major health brands, produced and hosted a television series for the Wisdom Network entitled Passionate Living Moments and has been published in periodicals worldwide. Her love of mentoring young people led to co-founding a Waldorf School in WNY in the early 90’s and with a passion for film, she has worked on projects starring Robin Williams, Ed Asner, Judge Reinhold and many others.

Currently, Cat lives in Santa Barbara, CA, yet spends a great deal of time in Buffalo, where we hope to coax her back to work on some great projects here!

