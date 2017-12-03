Buffalo Strong: Benefit for Will Jones

Anyone who knows local artist and publisher Will Jones has witnessed his talents in both photography and graphic design. Jones also publishes Black Western New York, a magazine that highlights accomplishments of the African American community. I’ve smiled countless times while watching him engage with his two wonderful sons, as he is a dedicated and caring father.
On June 28th, Jones was the victim of a hit and run accident on Masten Avenue. In the months following this tragic event, he has fought his way through slowly recovering from immense bodily damage.
Like so many others, when I heard the news of Will’s accident, my heart sunk to my stomach. Not only is he an important part of the WNY community, but he has been a cherished friend and colleague in my life for over two decades.
After almost five months in the hospital and rehabilitation center, Jones has been released to continue his recovery at home. Needless to say, the physical, emotional and financial devastation has been staggering, not only from a personal level, but in the impact this has had on Black Western New York. As anyone who has ever been an entrepreneur knows, running a small business can be challenging at best … and when the owner is injured or takes leave, it can often bring a drastic end to that enterprise. With great relief, his son Jonathan has done much to mitigate the challenges by assisting his father in publishing the next issue, which will be released in January of 2018. Jonathan’s talent and passion for publishing is no doubt a gift he inherited from his inspired father.
On December 7th, a fundraiser will be held from 6-9pm at the Adam’s Mark Hotel. The cost is $25, which is a small price to pay to support someone as vital to our community as Will Jones. This celebration of life is in honor of his “fresh start,” as he makes great strides in the recovery of his health, well-being and business. Please join us there to support a Buffalo jewel who has been such a gift to his community.
See Facebook event for details.