Zero Answers After Another Beatdown

I was not too confident Buffalo would beat the Saints but after the embarrassing Jets debacle, I would have never thought they would roll over again. The defensive line cannot pressure the opposing QB, the offensive line is getting pushed around and once again, Tyrod proved that he is NOT a starting QB in this league. If the Bills are going to compete for the final Wild Card spot (which they currently hold), not only does the run defense need to change drastically, Tyrod has got to start throwing the ball. The Bills do not have the offensive line to run the ball effectively so when you have teams saying time and time again that they are going to make Tyrod play QB, that is the biggest slap in the face you can get.

If Buffalo is down by 10 at any point in the game next week, it’s time to TRY and save the season with Peterman.

I truly believe that Tyrod has a minimum of 1 half of football left in the season. If Buffalo is down by 10 at any point in the game next week, it’s time to TRY and save the season with Peterman. Have we not seen enough of Tyrod Taylor, not to know that this offense is the worst possible fit for a QB with his skillset? Garbage time or not, Peterman gets rid of the ball quickly and can actually get the ball to receivers. We all know this is not a good football team but they MAY just be good enough to make the playoffs. I hope management is not too late in pulling the trigger on the QB situation and can at least make the games in December interesting again.