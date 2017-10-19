Hotel Henry’s Inaugural PUPkin Fest & Costume Party

Join Explore Buffalo’s expert docents for in-depth presentations on Buffalo’s past! Impress your friends with little-known facts about Buffalo’s exciting history. Each evening features two docents presenting on various topics.

On October 19, get ready to get spooked with us!

“Spiritualism of Western New York” presented by Donnie Gibson

Talk description: Many Buffalonians are familiar with Lily Dale, but fewer of us know that spiritualism actually has a long and rich history in Western New York. Join us for this interesting talk which will introduce the concept of spiritualism and its development in the United States before delving into its history here in WNY. You’ll learn about famous locals such as the Fox sisters and the Davenport brothers, along with others who influenced the practice of spiritualism in this area. The talk will include information about Lily dale and its place as the center of spiritualism in the United States, as well as various other local places where spiritualist events have occurred. Finally, we’ll discuss where spiritualism fits in with today’s social fabric.

“Buffalo’s Most Haunted” presented by Paige Melin

Talk description: Buffalo has a long history & many fascinating ghost stories to go along with it. Get ready to get spooked during this talk that will uncover some of the most haunted buildings in Buffalo. We’ll learn the histories of these buildings as well as the stories of the spirits that roam their halls.

All talks are held in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo from 7 – 9 pm.

$10 General Admission / FREE for Explorer Pass holders. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.explorebuffalo.org or call (716) 245-3032. Tickets also available at the door (at-door sales are cash or check only).

