It’s all about the dogs this Halloween. Now Hotel Henry has stepped up to the plate (of kibbles), by throwing a PUPkin Fest & Costume Party. Guests to the event are asked to dress up their dogs in costumes in order to win prizes. This year’s prize categories are: most adorable, scariest, and most creative. It would be great to see some pet-owner lookalikes there as well!
The event will include an outdoor pet parade. The Buffalo Barkery will be judging this year’s entrants during throughout the day. Pet owners/kids are also encouraged to dress up for the occasion. Snacks will be set out for the little tykes, and gourmet treats will be on hand for the participating pooches.
A few Instafamous dogs will be attending the event, including ‘Cannoli the Brave’. So get your outfits ready for this year’s awesome and highly anticipated PUPkin Fest & Costume Party.
Hotel Henry’s Inaugural PUPkin Fest & Costume Party
Sunday, October 29, 2017
12 PM – 3 PM
Hotel Henry | Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir. | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 882-1970