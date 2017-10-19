Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Hotel Henry’s Inaugural PUPkin Fest & Costume Party

0 Comments

It’s all about the dogs this Halloween. Now Hotel Henry has stepped up to the plate (of kibbles), by throwing a PUPkin Fest & Costume Party. Guests to the event are asked to dress up their dogs in costumes in order to win prizes. This year’s prize categories are: most adorable, scariest, and most creative. It would be great to see some pet-owner lookalikes there as well!

The event will include an outdoor pet parade. The Buffalo Barkery will be judging this year’s entrants during throughout the day. Pet owners/kids are also encouraged to dress up for the occasion. Snacks will be set out for the little tykes, and gourmet treats will be on hand for the participating pooches. 

A few Instafamous dogs will be attending the event, including ‘Cannoli the Brave’. So get your outfits ready for this year’s awesome and highly anticipated PUPkin Fest & Costume Party. 

Hotel Henry’s Inaugural PUPkin Fest & Costume Party

Sunday, October 29, 2017

12 PM – 3 PM

Hotel Henry | Corner of Rockwell Rd. & Cleveland Cir. | Buffalo, New York 14213 | (716) 882-1970

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments