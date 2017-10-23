Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Halloween Salsa Night

Halloween is a great time of year to play dress up. It’s also a great time to dance, thanks to a “salsa night” event hosted by Baila Salsa Dance.  On Wednesday, October 25, everyone is invited to attend this fabulous costumed salsa dance party at Pucho Olivencia, 261 Swan Street. It’s the perfect time to cut a rug, while dressed as Zoro, Poison Ivy, or any other fanciful wardrobe that comes to mind. 

This is the best time to learn and practice with dancers of all levels in a friendly atmosphere.

Come join dance instructors Fanny and Calvin (Baila Salsa) for a night of dancing, including beginner dance lessons for those who want to learn the basics. The beginner dance lesson starts at 7:00pm, and is followed by social dancing that will feature dances such as salsa, bachata, merengue, cha cha cha, and kizomba.

Wednesday, October 25

7 PM – 10 PM

Pucho Olivencia | 261 Swan Street | Buffalo NY

Bring some candy or a snack (optional)

Smooth large floor, AC and full bar with drink specials all night.

$5 admission fee

See Facebook event

