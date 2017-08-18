Buffalo Bills – Where Are They on QB?

If you are the Buffalo Bills, you need to think outside the box. With the Patriots owning them for the last 100 years, you are already behind the 8-ball. Without a franchise QB, you might as well be holding a straw instead of a cue stick. Here is what I am thinking going into the third pre-season game. All teams play their starters for the first half so it is the perfect time to propose this “outside the box” idea.

If I am McDermott, I approach the first half as a regular season game which includes all out game-planning. I know the masses are trained to think that this is unacceptable and not common, but what on God’s green earth does Buffalo have to lose? Are they afraid that the Jets are going to see all of their secrets that have produced so many victories over the last 17 years? He should tell Tyrod that he has the first quarter and that Petermen has the second quarter. Let’s see what Nate can do with the starters and if it is anywhere NEAR what we have seen from Tyrod, Petermen should be named starter Saturday night.

Are we really going to sit through another season of 6-8 wins and watch all the franchise QBs get swooped up again? Do we want to get the 4th best guy and have JP Losman part II? Is there one person that still thinks this team is going to make the playoffs as the Patriots sit there aiming at perfection? I am looking at the Jaguars as a perfect target to see if they want Tyrod for a 3rd round pick. Doug Marrone is disgusted with his QBs so it would be a perfect fit. He liked Thad Lewis so why not Tyrod? Go into the season with Petermen as your starter because if there is one goal this team should have, it’s finding out what there QB situation looks like before the biggest draft in decades takes place.

If Petermen shows he can handle the job, they should still draft a QB in the first round without hesitation. I would propose to draft a QB in the first AND the 2nd rounds and when the season starts in 2018, you have Petermen and your other two QBs jockey for depth chart position. We know what we have with Tyrod and I am starting to think that the Bills brass knows it too. Please don’t have a lame-duck QB guide this team to another heroic record of mediocrity.