The annual art chase is a mashup between an art walk and a scavenger hunt. Presented by Allentown Association and the Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk, the Art Chase invites everyone to assemble a team of four. These teams will be asked to complete a set of artistic tasks, similar to this found during scavenger hunts, but with all art-related clues and tasks. Art Chase is set to take place in Allentown, and features a number of artistic prizes.
Warm-up by catching a few Pokémon, and get your photography skills ready to record your team’s progress on the live stream for Allentown.
This is a great way to get to know your vibrant art community. And what better place to do so, than Allentown?
- Perform an interpretive dance outside a gallery
- Find a hidden, mini painting
- Grab new friends to build a human sculpture
- Get a tattoo
- Check-in to one of the evening’s show openings
Teams are invited to dress up, come up with a team name, and maybe even a cheer! The first 17 teams to register get an #artchase17 shirt!
The team’s actions and performances will be tracked via the GooseChase Adventures app.
2017 Art Chase
Friday, September 1, 2017
6 PM – 9 PM
Register at tinyurl.com/artchaseform
2017 map TBA soon at tinyurl.com/artchasemap
The Allentown First Friday Gallery Walks are funded in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; administered by Arts Services Initiative of WNY, Inc.