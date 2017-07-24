Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Buffalo Scavenger Hunt

0 Comments

The Buffalo Scavenger Hunt is back. This memorable scavenger hunt ran in the city for a few years, before being extinguished for no known reason. Now, a new operator has taken over the helm – Joe Goungo, President Game On! Sports, Inc. “Last year, we rebooted the Buffalo Scavenger Hunt,” says Goungo. “This year, we are looking to triple our size!”

On Saturday, August 12, the Buffalo Scavenger Hunt will make its highly anticipated return. According to Goungo, this time it’s going to be a little harder, which will make it even more fun. The hunt is made up of teams of four, who pick a team name, don costumes and wield cameras in an effort to fulfill the assignments. The teams are supplied with “a list of crazy and obscure tasks to complete and photos to acquire.” Those who can handle the pressure and come out on top, will walk away with prizes and bragging rights.

“Teams will collect items and pictures from a long list that will make people lose their minds, lose their inhibitions, and maybe even lose their hair, all in pursuit of points!”

D’Arcy McGee’s (Hunt HQ) is hosting this epic adventure. There will be a post-Hunt party with food and drink specials. Partial proceeds benefit Camp Good Days.

Buffalo Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, August 12, 2017

12 PM – 3:30 PM

21+ | $25.00 per player

D’Arcy McGee’s Irish Pub | 257 Franklin Street | Buffalo, New York

Teams can register here

For more information, visit this Facebook page

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments