Construction Watch: The Alexandre Apartments

The long-anticipated redevelopment of 510 Washington Street is underway. Thirteen apartments are proposed plus a ground floor commercial space. Amy and Mark Judd purchased the property in May 2014 for $340,000.
The seven-story building was constructed in 1920 and designed by notable architect Thomas Lamb. It was built for Loew’s Theater Company for the purpose of housing theater props, stage components, and theatrical equipment.
Floors two through seven will each contain a one-bedroom, one and half bath unit and a two-bedroom, two bath unit. Plans for a penthouse addition have been dropped.
Units will feature 12-foot ceilings, open floor plans, in-unit laundry, and exposed beams, columns and brick. Storage space will be available in the building’s basement and off-site parking is included. Work is expected to be complete later this year.
