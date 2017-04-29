Construction Watch: The Alexandre Apartments

“A fusion of rural and urban, natural and manmade, of yoga and permaculture. Chandra is a sanctuary for city-folk who desire a hard reset from the stimulation of urban life and fast-paced culture.”

This is an exhibition of my latest work and a marker of the completion of my BFA in Communication Design. You’ll experience the brand of a fictional rooftop yoga studio and urban greenhouse called Chandra. I am producing a multitude of stationary materials, graphics, photography and other works to bring the brand to life.

Opening reception: Sat, April 29 / 6 – 9PM

I hope to see some of you there to celebrate x2 because you’ll be able to see another show at the venue. Renée Helda (multimedia artist) and I will be sharing the space and holding our receptions at the same time!

Some snacks and drinks will be provided at the reception.

The gallery is located downtown (across from the Hyatt), so parking is limited. If you are traveling from out of the city, there are Park & Ride options with NFTA Metro Rail at Main St. near UB South (University Station) and Aldi (LaSalle Station). Fare is $5 round trip or free if you are a student. The train drops you near Fountain Plaza. From there, it’s a two minute walk toward Mohawk St. You may also find street parking and walk to the nearest station. S/O to Uber making it’s way Upstate!

http://metro.nfta.com/Routes/ParkRide.aspx

Feel free to reach me if you have questions or just because.

Namaste.