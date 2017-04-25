Angelica Tea Room Comes to Life!

Anyone trying to imagine the Angelica Tea Room would probably have a tough time. When we wrote about the concept this past November, the lavish descriptors were all well and good, but at the same time, when there is so much going on, we figured that it was going to be much more of a wait and see. So we waited, and now we are seeing the results of the tea room amalgamation brought together by restaurateurs Harry Zemsky (Hydraulic Hearth) and Jon Karel (Buffalo Proper).

Angelica Tea Room is a cocktail bar like no other. With grace, poise, strength, and charm she ushers Buffalo’s ombibulous downtown into a new era of tippling— The era of refinement.

As we alluded to in the fall, the tea room will has an air of finessed “pleasure and comfort” due to the colorful-yet-refined aesthetic atmosphere, which will allow for no more than one guest per chair.

This means that everyone inside the establishment will have plenty of room to be catered to by the attentive staff, while enjoying the variations of scenery.

“She’s whiskey in a tea cup.” –Tom Waits

Guests will find plenty to indulge their culinary senses, from the cocktails (American classics with European flair) to the bar snacks (tuna belly, boquerones, ibérico chorizo) to the tea sandwiches (blue cheese & grape, ham & brie, curried chicken salad) to the desserts (scones & chocolates & macarons), there’s certainly a wild assortment of flavorful offerings to explore. At the same time, every last little detail harkens back to the tea room concept. In the end, the owners wanted to bring something to downtown Buffalo that did not exist, and it looks as if they have accomplished their goal.

To be added to the guest list, or to make reservations in advance, please contact drinkme@angelicatearoom.com or call 716.259.9025.

Angelica Tea Room | 517 Washington Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14203 | (716) 259-9025 | Facebook