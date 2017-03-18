Tesla’s new solar roof will cost less and keep your house off the Grid all day.

We all know that nature is a powerful force. I was reminded just how powerful after last week’s wind storm, when the next day I found shingles from my roof littered on the lawn. I’ve been driving around the last week, and observing all the damage that storm caused, getting quotes from roofers, dealing with insurance, and realizing that I was not alone. One contractor said that they received 300 hundred calls in one day. All that damage caused by one storm. My roof looks like it needs to be replaced, and by the look of the other roofs in my neighborhood, I am not alone. Which of course left me day-dreaming about upgrading to include the new Solar Panels being produced by Tesla and Panasonic in Buffalo.

In a press release dated December 2016, Tesla and Panasonic announced that “These high-efficiency PV cells and modules will be used to produce solar panels in the non-solar roof products. When production of the solar roof begins, Tesla will also incorporate Panasonic’s cells into the many kinds of solar glass tile roofs that Tesla will be manufacturing. All of these solar products will work seamlessly with Tesla’s energy storage products, Powerwall and Powerpack. Production of the first PV modules will begin in summer 2017, and will ramp to 1 Gigawatt of module production by 2019.”

Elon Musk said, “It’s looking quite promising that a solar roof actually cost less than normal roof before you even take the value of electricity into account. So the basic proposition would be ‘Would you like a roof that looks better than a normal roof, last twice as long, cost less and by the way generates electricity?” – My answer, “Yes! Take my money.”

Tesla’s website also states, “the sun provides more than enough energy in just one hour to supply our planet’s energy needs for an entire year. Your home can capture this free, abundant energy source through rooftop solar tiles, turning sunlight into electricity for immediate use or storage in a Powerwall battery.” Sounds like a win-win for me and the environment. Of course, I doubt we’ll be able to wait until they are available, production isn’t set to begin until mid-august. But no worries, I filled out my information, picked my favorite style, and will wait excitedly for more information…just in case.

Here’s Tesla’s video showing the solar panels and the Powerwall and Power pack:

Also, you may want to check out this video summarizing Tesla's new solar panels:

You can sign up here to be notified when they are available. You can even choose between four different solar panel styles, pictured below.

At Buffalo Rising, we have always been interested in what’s new and what’s happening now. We also believe that we have a responsibility to our community and environment. So, with that in mind, we are creating a series dedicated to new and existing technologies that attempt to make the world a little cleaner and greener. The Buffalo Niagara Envirotech Series will feature a series of articles and events with industry leaders and experts, from WNY and around the world. This series is meant to foster a community dialog about what technologies can be implemented now, and what’s coming soon.Environmental technology or Enviro-Tech, can refer to green technologies and is sometimes called Cleantech. The purpose of these technologies is to curb the negative impacts of human involvement on our environment. Enviro-Tech can also refer to sustainable energy technologies or refer to a class of electronic devices that promote sustainable management of resources. 1

