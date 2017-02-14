Wearable Art Tote Bags by Julian Montague

Author: Schyler Norton

Julian Montague is an artist and graphic designer who has been working in design for 19 years. As of 2005 Montague has been on his own displaying his own works in galleries around Buffalo. He currently has work up at the Albright Knox, often does shows at BTMC Gallery on Niagara street, and was the first of the Burchfield Penney’s “Living Legacy” artists. Montague is well known for his Stray Shopping Cart Project where he photographed different kinds of stray/abandoned shopping carts around Buffalo. Montague has also done work in logo design, if you think that his personal logo looks familiar that’s probably because he designed the logos for Just Buffalo Literary Center and Babel, both of which have Julian-esque looks to them.

Montague has moved into a new arena as of January with a new line of geometric tote bags available for purchase at printcollection.com. Montague has done prints before – his state insignia print collection is quite unique, and he has also done owl prints and cars of the 1970s.

This is the first time that Montague has moved into wearable art. While his print art is less complicated than the art that he shows in galleries, it is still most interesting and aesthetically pleasing. There are five different designs of bags, with two color options for each bag.

Printed on two sides and made from Poly Poplin Material with Nonwoven laminate inside, and cottonweb handles.

So far the reactions have been positive, Montague posted test prints on his social media in the fall and people really seemed to like them, so he decided to pursue it. Having wearable designs is easier for some people because they can still have the art but don’t have to worry about framing and finding the wall space for a print. Montague is excited about his new venture and would like to continue with the bags and is hoping to expand to pillows as well. Montague also has a series of duck prints that will soon be up at Ró on Elmwood.

Julian is clever when it comes to keeping people guessing, as to what direction he’s going in next. That’s the reason that he is constantly staying current in the art scene here in Buffalo. Now go grab a bag (great price point at $19.99), and stop using those plastic bags. And be sure to dock your shopping cart in a designated spot, or it might end up as fodder for an upcoming series by this diverse artist.