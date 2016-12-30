The walls around me were made of solid milk chocolate, and there was a river of caramel flowing into an ocean of ganache. The smell of sweetness filled the air, and sugar was falling from the rich, soft sky and into a bank of sweet, creamy milk-creating a cloud like Dulce de Leche. I’m floating on the white chocolate clouds and enjoying the process – at least this is how I felt when I made a visit to Whimsy Confections at Queen City Pop Up.

This little shop is adorned with artsy, decorative chocolates created by ‘chocolaterian’ Michele Ogden. When I say artsy and decorative chocolate, I mean it is hand-made from scratch and hand painted. These cute little chocolates taste just as good as they look.

Ogden is no stranger to the world of baking desserts. While she was living in Washington, DC, she made a trip out to California with a friend and competed against the clock and other bakers on an episode of “Cupcake Wars”.

Ogden has lived in New York City, where she worked for GLAD. She also lived in Washington, DC, working in media production for Black Entertainment Television. Born and raised on Buffalo’s east side, she found her way back to the Queen City and kicked off Whimsy Confections with the help of Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI).

Ogden talked about the importance of WEDI and how it made her business possible. “I couldn’t have done this without them. It is amazing how you have an idea, a dream, and passion, and they can take that and help direct you in shaping it.” Even before soliciting WEDI, she was already spreading the good word of the organization by referring her fellow entrepreneurs to the local nonprofit.

With a background in media production and documentary making, Ogden made a bold move – she decided to step out of her element and venture into the world of baking, with the help of courage and skill-building resources from WEDI.

Now, Employment Service Coordinator by day and baker by night, Ogden describes herself as an artist at heart, using chocolate as her palette to please the palate of others. Her favorite part about her job is seeing other people eat her creations, and seeing the joy they get, in the form of smiles. Passion is her motivation, with inspiration from her father who was also a baker.

With the pop-up nearing its end, Ogden is searching for a new home for Whimsy Confections. They will be open on New Year’s Eve from 10 pm to midnight, selling bonbons and serving complimentary wine and free samples for shoppers. Although Whimsy Confections will no longer be at its current location, they still take online orders and have something special in the works for Valentine’s Day.

