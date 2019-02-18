Food Trippers – “Where to Eat in Buffalo – The Best Buffalo Restaurants, Cafés and Bars.”

A couple of “food trippers” have made a stop over to Buffalo to check out the food scene, and what they came away with is actually quite marvelous. They took the city by storm, and crafted a culinary catalog of some of the greatest places to eat and drink in Buffalo. What is so tremendous about this coverage of culinary greats – a reliable food guide – is that it is so wide-ranging. From classic wings to refugee delights, Daryl and Mindi Hirsch have done a smashing job of portraying Buffalo’s newly elevated food scene in a way that few other have been able to do.

The duo even managed to squeak in the elusive Tom & Jerry drink, the coveted beef on weck sushi roll, and a laundry list of meals that could be considered the ultimate hit list for any Buffalonian looking to navigate the best that Buffalo has to offer. They give a shout out to some of the old school hometown favorites, including myriad sweets destinations. The foodies also manage to fit in a range of price points along the way, meaning that virtually anyone could look at this mouth-watering list and be content. To top it off, the accompanying photos do a great job of helping to tell the tasty tale.

From breweries to hotels to destinations, this whirlwind tour of Buffalo’s food and beverage scene will keep you busy touring your own city for months to come.

Click here to read the article.