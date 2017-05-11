Dash’s is Proposing a Two-story Replacement at Hertel and Starin

While we do not know what the proposed new Dash’s Market at Hertel and Starin will look like, we have an outline of the layout of the proposal thanks to a press release the company sent along prior to tonight’s neighborhood meeting.

The project includes the construction of a new market on the corner of Hertel and Starin. The market will be two-stories, totaling around 45,000 square feet. The building’s design intentionally reflects the character of the North Buffalo neighborhood it serves. Joe Dash considers the Hertel store his flagship location since it is within a few miles of where his family’s business started. The surrounding neighborhood is near and dear to his heart.

The ground floor of the market includes full-service meat, seafood, deli and produce departments, as well as coffee and pastry, and Dash’s signature Marketside Café. The Marketside Café offers freshly prepared breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with “grab-and-go” prepared foods.

The second-story accommodates mezzanine café seating and dining for up to 180 customers, including an outdoor space overlooking the corner of Hertel and Starin. Additional amenities such as a community room, and Dash’s “Virtual Office” area, will also be on the second floor. The community room use is planned for yoga classes or neighborhood meetings, such as boys or girls scouts. Dash’s “Virtual Office” will offer mobile business users and students access to high-speed internet services, work space, meeting space, printers, etc. Both functions are intended to enhance the market and local conveniences it offers.

The building and site design is sensitive to the neighbors. Decorative elements will be incorporated into the building façade and parking lot to enhance the look and feel of the project from the adjacent residential properties. Dash’s is committed to constructing a friendly project that is embraced by the local community.

Dash’s will present the project design for the new market at a community meeting tonight at 6 PM, Anchor Church, 310 Starin Avenue. Wendel has been retained as the architect and engineer on the project. The new building is pursuing LEEDTM certification, incorporating several green building and sustainable design elements.