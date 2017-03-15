Episode 01: Pete Cimino from Lloyd – Turns out people don’t want tater balls

Pete Cimino from Lloyd Taco Trucks/Factory, and soon to be Churn, sits down with us to talk about how his drive for entrepreneurship eventually led him to talking his best friend Chris Dorsaneo into helping him start Buffalo’s first food truck.

The Buffalo Effect: The Buffalo Effect shares the stories from a rust belt city that picked itself up, brushed itself off and learned how to shine again. We talk to interesting people who call Buffalo home and have impacted this re-emerging city.

The Buffalo Effect is produced by Michelle Levitt at the Too Much Neon Neon Studio in Buffalo, New York and engineered by John Ceglia at Cameleon Communications.