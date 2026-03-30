Twenty Percent of Downtown Office Space is Vacant

The downtown office market took a slight step backwards in the last quarter of last year according to an analysis by CBRE Upstate NY. Downtown office vacancy continues to increase while the overall regional vacancy rate fell slightly from 16.5% to 16.3% with 78,286 sq.ft. of positive absorption.

From CBRE:

The central business district is still impacted by ongoing contractions and tenant shifts leading to negative absorption of 118,221 sq.ft. The City CBD submarket’s total vacancy increase slightly, up 0.7 percentage points to 20.2%.

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Very little office space is under construction in the region. 131,570 sq.ft. of space was completed in the quarter while 204,767 sq.ft is underway or the planning phase. Healthcare and medical space lead the way, particularly in the city, including Evergreen Health’s Kensington/Bailey health center and Endeavor Health Services’ planned clinic at 1420 Broadway.

There is some good news on the horizon, not from leasing activity but by reduction in inventory. D’Youville University is leasing Uniland Development’s 285 Delaware Avenue for it College of Osteopathic Medicine. The Dun Building is being converted into apartments, taking that office space off of the market.

CBRE takes note:

The office conversion trend is accelerating and will only help reduce low-demand product in tandem with paused office construction which will help stability the overall vacancy. In late 2025, it was announced that the 189,000 sq.ft. Bank of America Building in the central business district is slated for conversion to residential use.

As the office market rebalances, removing outdated office space in the city’s core remains essential. Office-to-residential conversions have proved to be difficult in the city with an older building stock resulting in higher conversion costs and requiring government subsidies.