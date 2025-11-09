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    Black Rock

    Infill Homes Open for Viewing on Saturday

    By No Comments2 Mins Read

    Interested in viewing the first batch of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)infill homes?  On Saturday, the public will be able to walk each of twelve homes constructed by the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation (BENLIC) with ARPA funding from the City of Buffalo and Erie County.  Seven homes in the Black Rock neighborhood and five in Cheetowaga will be open for tours on Saturday, November 15 from 11 am until 2 pm:

    In Cheektowaga:

    • 297 Hyland
    • 301 Hyland
    • 195 Northcrest
    • 257 Chapel
    • 44 Long

    In Buffalo:

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      • 111 Austin
      • 18 Calumet
      • 362 East
      • 92 Gorton
      • 57 Hoffman
      • 153 Thompson
      • 248 Laird

      Fifty-two homes are planned under the program. Two-Bedroom homes are expected to be priced at approximately $198,000 and three-bedroom homes at $252,000. All of the Buffalo Homes contain three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 1,365 sq.ft. of living space (above and below).

      Homes will be available for purchase via a lottery overseen by Belmont Housing Resources of WNY. Applications for the initial dozen homes are now being accepted. Applications are not for specific homes.  Potential buyers will put their application in for a chance to purchase any house in that phase (Phase1A is the homes available in Cheektowaga and phase 1B is the homes available in Black Rock). Belmont will run a lottery out of those applicants for that phase, and contact them from 1st ranked to last, offering each one a pick on the available homes (1st chosen gets 1st choice, then 2nd chosen gets 2nd choice, etc. until all homes are under contract). 

      An applicant household’s annual income must not exceed 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) for their household size. Also, applicants may apply to multiple lotteries as each lottery phase is completed. Separate lotteries will be conducted for different phases of homes as they are completed. The applicant must certify that the home will be occupied as their sole primary residence within 60 days of closing. See the full lottery guidelines here.

      Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

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