Infill Homes Open for Viewing on Saturday

Interested in viewing the first batch of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)infill homes? On Saturday, the public will be able to walk each of twelve homes constructed by the Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation (BENLIC) with ARPA funding from the City of Buffalo and Erie County. Seven homes in the Black Rock neighborhood and five in Cheetowaga will be open for tours on Saturday, November 15 from 11 am until 2 pm:

In Cheektowaga:

297 Hyland

301 Hyland

195 Northcrest

257 Chapel

44 Long

In Buffalo:

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111 Austin

18 Calumet

362 East

92 Gorton

57 Hoffman

153 Thompson

248 Laird

Fifty-two homes are planned under the program. Two-Bedroom homes are expected to be priced at approximately $198,000 and three-bedroom homes at $252,000. All of the Buffalo Homes contain three bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 1,365 sq.ft. of living space (above and below).

Homes will be available for purchase via a lottery overseen by Belmont Housing Resources of WNY. Applications for the initial dozen homes are now being accepted. Applications are not for specific homes. Potential buyers will put their application in for a chance to purchase any house in that phase (Phase1A is the homes available in Cheektowaga and phase 1B is the homes available in Black Rock). Belmont will run a lottery out of those applicants for that phase, and contact them from 1st ranked to last, offering each one a pick on the available homes (1st chosen gets 1st choice, then 2nd chosen gets 2nd choice, etc. until all homes are under contract).

An applicant household’s annual income must not exceed 300 percent of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) for their household size. Also, applicants may apply to multiple lotteries as each lottery phase is completed. Separate lotteries will be conducted for different phases of homes as they are completed. The applicant must certify that the home will be occupied as their sole primary residence within 60 days of closing. See the full lottery guidelines here.