Five Developers Selected to Build Infill Homes

Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon today announced the selection of development teams that will move forward under the City’s Legacy Cities RFP initiative to build 51 or more new affordable, owner-occupied homes in the Hamlin Park and Masten Park neighborhoods. The selected teams include:

Five Star Roofing Consultants & Services

Belmont Housing Resources for WNY

Ellicott Development

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo

People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) Buffalo

Launched in June, the RFP invited homebuilders to submit proposals to purchase and develop 51 vacant city-owned parcels — marking a new chapter in how the City partners with residents to plan for neighborhood revitalization. Following an extensive review and scoring process by the Office of Strategic Planning (OSP) several local developers and community-based organizations have been approved to advance into Designated Developer Agreement (DDA) negotiations with the City. Each developer will get a cluster of lots do develop and home prices will be subsidized utilizing state and federal funding.

“The strong response from homebuilders shows real interest and renewed confidence in building housing in the City of Buffalo and in my administration’s vision,” said City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon. “Just a few months ago, we called on our local partners to help reimagine how Buffalo reinvests in its neighborhoods. Today, that call has been answered with thoughtful, community-driven proposals that will deliver real results for families in Hamlin Park, Masten Park, and beyond.”

Stay Informed with Buffalo Rising Stay Informed with Buffalo Rising How often would you like to receive our newsletter? Daily Weekly SUBSCRIBE We won't send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time.

Masten District Council Woman Zeneta Everhart said, “Today marks a major step forward in the revitalization of the Masten Park and Hamlin Park neighborhoods. By working in partnership with the local developers and community-based organizations announced today, we are turning vacant space into opportunity, providing not only dozens of homes for our neighbors, but also creating more vibrant, thriving communities for all our residents.”

Each team’s proposal reflects a unique approach to creating high-quality, energy-efficient, and affordable homes while aligning with neighborhood goals. Collectively, these projects represent dozens of new housing opportunities that will transform long-vacant lots into pathways for homeownership, investment, and stability in historic East Side neighborhoods.

The Legacy Cities program reflects an 18-month community planning process with technical support from the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy.

Construction on the homes is expected to begin in 2026.