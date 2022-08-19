Wrecking Buffalo: E. Market Street

Buffalo’s parking district is expanding. Ellicott Development is demolishing 79, 81 and 85 E. Market Street. The three structures are south of Ellicott’s Fairmont Creamery mixed-use building, west of Lofts @ Elk Terminal, and north of the casino.

In June 2021, the Preservation Board recommended denial:

79, 81 & 85 East Market Street – Demolish three commercial buildings. The Preservation Board, noting the historical association of 79, 81, and 85 East Market Street with the Elk Street Market and (in the case of 79 and 81 East Market Street) their potential contributing status to the National Register-eligible Buffalo X-Ray Historic District, recommended denial of the demolition permit to the Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services. RESULT: REC DENY

Two of the properties were identified as historic in a 2013 Buffalo Preservation Ready Survey by Panamerican Consultants, Inc.:

From Ellicott’s application last year:

The above referenced property is located on the east side of E Market Street between Perry Street to the south and Scott Street to the north. The site is currently comprised of two vacant two-story commercial buildings and one vacant one-story commercial building. These structures were constructed in ca. 1918, 1925 and 1946. We purchased the property late 2015. As we draft plans for future development of this site, we ask for your approval to demolish these existing structures.

The Preservation Board’s recommendation was ignored and demolition started this week. A search of online permits did not turn up a demolition permit for the work. The Buffalo X-Ray building along Perry Street will remain (below).