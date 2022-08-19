Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Alleyway Theatre 2022/23 season

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Alleyway Theatre 2022/23 season

Become a Sponsor

Support for Buffalo Rising comes from:

Alleyway Theatre 2022/23 season

Become a Sponsor

    Downtown

    Wrecking Buffalo: E. Market Street

    Buffalo RisingBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Buffalo’s parking district is expanding.  Ellicott Development is demolishing 79, 81 and 85 E. Market Street.  The three structures are south of Ellicott’s Fairmont Creamery mixed-use building, west of Lofts @ Elk Terminal, and north of the casino.

    In June 2021, the Preservation Board recommended denial:

    79, 81 & 85 East Market Street – Demolish three commercial buildings. The Preservation Board, noting the historical association of 79, 81, and 85 East Market Street with the Elk Street Market and (in the case of 79 and 81 East Market Street) their potential contributing status to the National Register-eligible Buffalo X-Ray Historic District, recommended denial of the demolition permit to the Commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services. RESULT: REC DENY

    Two of the properties were identified as historic in a 2013 Buffalo Preservation Ready Survey by Panamerican Consultants, Inc.:

    From Ellicott’s application last year:

    The above referenced property is located on the east side of E Market Street between Perry Street to the south and Scott Street to the north. The site is currently comprised of two vacant two-story commercial buildings and one vacant one-story commercial building. These structures were constructed in ca. 1918, 1925 and 1946. We purchased the property late 2015. As we draft plans for future development of this site, we ask for your approval to demolish these existing structures.

    The Preservation Board’s recommendation was ignored and demolition started this week.  A search of online permits did not turn up a demolition permit for the work. The Buffalo X-Ray building along Perry Street will remain (below).

    Buffalo Rising

    Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

    Related Posts

    ×

    Harbor Connections via a Bike-Ped Bridge?

    There have been plenty of ideas bandied about, pe...Read More