Welcome to ZIZO, and the future of Corporate Gamification

ZIZO Technologies – a company that is headquartered in North Buffalo – is in the business of developing a technology platform that turns work into a game. I’m not kidding.

If that sounds too good to be true, then you should meet ZIZO founder, Jimmy Chebat (lead image), who developed the original iteration for his gamification platform in 2010, when he was looking for ways to professionally modernized his accounts receivable business (a call center). He hated the culture that surrounded the industry, and felt that there was an opportunity to take his business to a different level – an elevated level. That’s when he began to ponder the possibilities of creating a gaming atmosphere at the office, where employees would be incentivized to work, and rewarded for their accomplishments.

With a background in technology, Chebat set out to develop the software that, he felt, would revolutionize the workplace. It just so happens that as he was selling his call center, to concentrate on ZIZO, the pandemic hit. According to Chebat, that turned out to be a bit of good fortune for the fledgling company, as people began to work from home. Employers were finding it more difficult to hold their employees accountable, even with ZOOM video conferencing. Chebat realized that ZIZO was the solution to many of their problems.

If you’re not familiar with gamification software, just think of some of your favorite companies – like Starbucks – that offer rewards to their customers. Drink coffee, get rewarded. Or the Apple Watch. Walk a certain number of steps, and get a badge. Or Peloton. Chebat told me that the company took the stationary bike “as a coatrack” and turned it into a billion dollar brand… by rewarding users. Could this same sort of reward system be applied to companies around the world? Yes.

ZIZO, which stands for “Zoom In Zoom Out,” is in the business of adding game mechanics to non-game tasks.

“We have designed a tool that makes work fun,” Chebat explains. “It’s based on recognizing and rewarding employees’ performances, especially now when so many people are working from home. There’s no better time to shift and modernize workforce management. The application gamifies work. Think about the business objective – to bring in revenues, for example. Then identify the indicators that drive the sales… making outbound calls, getting prospects, drawing up proposals, and landing contracts. ZIZO rewards the employees for showing up to work on time, working hours, and making sales. It tracks and logs the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and identifies the rookies and the pros. There are the employees that conduct the minimal work expected, but what does a unicorn look like?”

ZIZO helps employers set up daily challenges for employees to hit their targets, by playing a game. Even the interface is designed to mimic their favorite games (Candy Crush Saga, for example), which means that the software is immediately intuitive. Those who hit their targets are rewarded with the likes of, say, a day off, a gift certificate, or any other company perk that is prized by staff. There might even be a reward of upgrading an avatar, to let everyone know that someone is moving up in the ZIZO world. Employers can also arrange contests and tournaments for individuals or teams. Awards are handed out for tasks that range from fulfilling daily duties to reeling in a big fish. There’s even a rewards store to cash in points! The idea is to make it competitive, fun… and rewarding.

Not only does this gamification process make work more interesting, it also creates an allegiance with the employer, who is able to better engage with employees.

“ZIZO develops a gamification culture at the workplace,” says Chebat. “It’s a highly effective tool. It impacts performance and curbs attrition. This is going to reshape and revolutionize the way we work. Up until recently, gamification was a buzzword. Now it’s the lexicon. It’s the future of incentivizing people to work, no matter where they are working.”

ZIZO is now in growth mode, and is looking for some talented people to join its team. Chebat says that he’s happy to be headquartered in Buffalo, as he grew up on the city’s West Side.

Chebat waves the Buffalo tech flag

“As we shift into our ‘Growth Stage’, we’ve begun to focus on our Mission, Vision and Values and aligning our leadership team to help carry these core components of our organization into all aspects of our business. As part of this process, we have made some key HR decisions that will help lead our organization into the next chapter. We recently hired a new Director of Sales, Gabby Hager, who will help develop our sales department and prepare it for growth. In addition, we’ve promoted one of our key employees, Megan Kelly (formerly Megan Baldi), to COO.”

It looks as if ZIZO might be another innovative Buffalo company to watch, and even work at. And if you’re reading this and you’re looking to move to Buffalo, this could be a good opportunity for you to join a team that is redefining what it means to be a team player.

Get connected: playzizo.com