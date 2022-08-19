Untied to Time – Alterations and Concept Boutique

I first came across Carly Garrison and her Untied to Time “concept boutique” when I paid a visit to The Ruth on Main Street. That was back in February. At the time, Carly was operating a small textile and alteration boutique. It wouldn’t take long before she would spread her wings, by opening a full fledge retail and alterations boutique in North Buffalo, at 1418 Hertel Avenue.

With 15 years of sewing experience under her belt, and a B.S. degree in Fashion & Textile Technology from SUNY Buffalo State, Carly is in the business of “adding longevity to one’s existing wardrobe by offering alterations and mending, while the retail goods are curated for the customer that believes in the sentiment of pre-loved treasures.”

Carly, who is originally from Hudson Valley, came to Buffalo to attend the fashion and textile program at Buffalo State when she was 25.

From there, she started as one of three sewers at Oxford Pennant. She quickly moved up the ranks to Production Manager, before becoming Director of Production.

After three years at Oxford Pennant, she opted to leave, to do something on her own, driven by her entrepreneurial spirit.

“I wanted to cultivate something on my own,” Carly told me. “So I started at The Ruth (an incubator of sorts), to see if the business model would work. Many of the people doing alterations are older and retiring. I found that I appealed to a new generation that doesn’t know much about alterations. People have lost connections to the process of altering garments because of the fast fashion cycle – the constant push to buy something new.”

It was then that Carly quickly realized that she was in need of a larger space.

“Someone brought in 8-foot curtains,” said Carly [laughing]. “My space wasn’t big enough. I was getting my hair cut across the street from my new Hertel location, and saw that it was available. I inquired and found that it was affordable.”

In her new space, Carly offers individualized sewing services, curated secondhand garments, and refurbished costume jewelry.

Soon, she will carry cleaning products for clothing that will eliminate the need for people to take their clothes to the dry cleaner.

Carly loves to work with clients that have a vision for what they want to achieve with alterations, or who want to create a revamped look.

Customers are invited to book appointments online. While there are retail hours Thursday through Saturday, Untied to Time is also open by appointment for a number of other time slots throughout the week.

Untied To Time | 1418 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 | (716) 266-2233 | Instagram