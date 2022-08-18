UB School of Architecture and Planning launches Graduate Certificate in Affordable Housing

Upon running into Buffalo architect Brad Wales (Small Built Works) at an event earlier this month, he asked me if I was aware of a pioneering development project in Syracuse called A Tiny Home For Good. The heralded effort is designed to end homelessness in Syracuse, while providing unique, safe and secure small scale housing for people, on formerly vacant and derelict lots. Aside from providing for those who need it most, the housing actually ends up being a significant economic win for the County, via decreased use of social and emergency services. As far as Wales was concerned, it was all upside. Now, could Buffalo do the same thing?

An over-reliance on federal and state tax subsidies and aging housing stock in transitioning cities like Buffalo create additional barriers to housing affordability.

Yes. The University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning has launched a Graduate Certificate in Affordable Housing, which aims to explore real world solutions to combat the affordable housing crisis in Buffalo, and throughout the US. By providing students/professionals with the knowhow – how to go about designing, planning, and developing affordable and sustainable homes – there will surely be innovative spin-offs down the road, similar to what we are now seeing in Syracuse. And since the model is already working in Syracuse, there’s already a model in place that can be emulated, and even tweaked for different urban conditions.

Courses are taught by top scholars and industry executives and include:

Housing and development policy

Affordable housing finance

Design for inclusive environments

Planning and development law

Architectural design

A culminating capstone studio or independent research project

“Inadequate housing is one of the most complex challenges facing cities today and is closely related to poor outcomes in health and safety, economic opportunity, quality of life and even food security,” said Robert G. Shibley, dean and SUNY Distinguished Professor at the School of Architecture and Planning. “This certificate program harnesses the school’s full scholarly and teaching enterprise in support of sustainable, equitable living environments for all.”

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 6.8 million affordable housing units are needed for extremely low-income families across the United States, while 70% of these families pay more than half their income on rent.

In 2018 UB launched the UB Affordable Housing Initiative, to develop prototypes based on more equitable housing and development practices. Now, this new Graduate Certificate in Affordable Housing will bring additional people from different sectors to the table, including real estate development, community development, architecture and urban planning, and public policy.

“We are already seeing a number of our graduates with burgeoning careers in affordable housing,” said Matthew Roland, UB assistant dean and clinical assistant professor of real estate development, who is overseeing the program. “Our hope is that the new graduate certificate in affordable housing can educate real estate professionals to address the desperate need to create a more inclusive and sustainable pattern of development in the future.”

A new graduate certificate program at the University at Buffalo will train professionals in the design, planning and development of affordable housing. Photo: Douglas Levere / University at Buffalo

UB has also appointed Dale White, principal for acquisitions and development at Bastogne Development Partners, as inaugural Affordable Housing Fellow. White – a former development manager with the Jonathan Rose Companies – is considered a finance expert in affordable housing projects in urban markets across the US. He is also the former director of real estate at The Brownsville Partnership, where he guided implementation of The Brownsville Plan in Brooklyn. His priority concerns are health, housing, and economic mobility.

As a Buffalo native, White was always concerned about the housing disparities on the city’s East Side, now known as East Buffalo.

As an undergraduate student at UB, he joined the environmental design program after taking a class taught by a local developer.

“It was the best decision of my life,” said White, who received his Bachelor of Arts in environmental design (BAED) from UB in 2005. “The BAED led to an internship with the City of Buffalo, meeting developers, and discovering real estate development.

“It all stems from finding a solution for my hometown. Drive down Bailey, Broadway and Elmwood avenues and you get three different experiences. We’re at a critical point today, where we have an opportunity to build back our cities equitably, thoughtfully and in a way that can leverage resources instead of wasting them.

“Buffalo is an ideal laboratory for creative approaches to affordable housing finance, including historic tax credits, low-income housing tax credits, and community land trusts. There are different ways to look at permutations of affordability that don’t result in disparities in ownership. We need to build equity in communities that have sat through decades of despair.”

UB’s Graduate Certificate in Affordable Housing is launching this fall.

Individuals may complete the Affordable Housing Advanced Certificate as a “standalone” academic credential, or in conjunction with an existing University at Buffalo graduate-level degree program, including an MArch, MSRED, or MUP. The certificate program is open to students from all academic backgrounds and can be completed on its own in as little as 12 months, or concurrently with any UB graduate degree. The program is also designed for advancing professionals in sectors where specialized knowledge in affordable housing is in high demand, including real estate development, community development, architecture and urban planning, and public policy.