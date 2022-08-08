Torn Space’s installation performance is an operatic examination of the ages and stages of life.

Following closely to their mission of creating original and aesthetically innovative performances, Torn Space Theater is back for their tenth original installation performance for Silo City with Ages. This annual early harvest ritual features collaborating poets, opera singers, performers’ family members and audiences seated in benches or propped on picnic blankets. Ages will also feature text from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Buffalo poet Carl Dennis, who will read a select few of his poems in the first Saturday performance on August 13.

This installation performance is an operatic examination of the ages and stages of life. Set in the open field surrounding a sprawling cottonwood tree of Silo City, Ages is structured like a picnic in a public park, a performance of everyday moments building on one another against a soundscape sampling Erik Satie and scientific narration, interjected with live poetry reading, playful interactive elements, operatic singing, and the small rituals of love, mourning, care, and alarm we perform in public spaces.

Familiar figures in the Torn Space mythology will return, presenting the growing family of their multi-generational fictional society. In this time of seemingly ceaseless turmoil, take a moment to reflect on the year’s events in a venue like no other- the peaceful meadow beside the concrete ruins of Buffalo’s engineering masterpiece.

Audiences are invited to dress in any color within the spectrum of skin tones for this performance.

Tickets and information for Ages are available at www.tornspacetheater.com/home/ages. This performance is part of Torn Space’s INTERSECTION: Performance Series, which is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, along with the following lead sponsors: Cullen Foundation, Erie County, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Stenclik Family Charitable Foundation, the June Farrington Fund, M&T Bank and REDC.

A New Ritual for Silo City

Dates: August 12-14, 19-21; Rain Dates: August 18 & 22

Audiences asked to arrive at 7:00pm, Show starts promptly at 7:30pm

Venue: 630 Ohio St. Buffalo, NY 14203

More information: https://www.tornspacetheater.com/home/ages/

Tickets: $30 General, $20 Students

Artist Talk: Following the Saturday August 13 performance at Duende