The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame introduces the Class of 2022

At a press conference at The Buffalo History Museum, an official announced was made that signaled the 2022 inductees into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame. This is a special year for the organization that is celebrating 40 years of recognizing the musicians who have held this city up on a musical pedestal. Each year, the best of the best are acknowledged for their commitment to Buffalo’s stellar music scene.

The inductees will officially enter the “Hall of Fame” during the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony that will take place at Seneca One Tower on October 12, 2022 and a live concert performance on October 13, 2022 at The Cove Seafood & Banquets.

BMHOF Executive Board Member Carolyn Moser will serve as Chairperson of the 2022 Induction Ceremony and the Press Conference Event.

BMHOF President Anthony Casuccio, Vice President Tom Lorentz along with the members of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Board of Trustees will also be in attendance.

2022 Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductees are as follows:

Darrell Nutt – the “GO-TO” drummer for touring, recording and sampling with over 110 Spotify Discography tracks to his name. He has received numerous international awards and has performed, composed, mixed, engineered and acted for TV, Video, Film and Podcasts.

Robby Takac – Bass player and one of the founding members of international recording artists, The Goo Goo Dolls. In 2003 he formed Good Charamel records focusing on local talent, and is the founder of the Music Is Art Festival which supports a multitude of programs, concerts and events. He is an “International Ambassador” for Western New York.

The Dooleys – A band whose three-part harmony and acoustic guitars became a regional draw. They appeared on the bill at the “No Greater Love” tribute to American and British hostages in Washington DC which was broadcast live worldwide. Their mission of community service includes donating their time to Musicians for Kids, Kids Escaping Drugs and Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

George Caldwell – A 1996 Grammy winning Pianist, He has recorded, performed and conducted around the world in major jazz festivals. He has shared the stage with internationally-known singers and band leaders including The Duke Ellington Orchestra.

James “Jim” Sweet – He is most recognized for his solid bass playing and in the pocket guitar licks. His musical endeavors include: The Stone City Band, The Ghost Riders, The Twang Gang, Doug Yeomans “Hero’s and Friends” He is a resident performer at the legendary Sportsmen’s Tavern.

Jim Pendolino – 40 + years on the business side of music – he has worked with The Allman Brothers Band, Peter Gabriel, REM, The Hanson Brothers, The Spice Girls, Madonna, Cher, The Radio City Rockettes,

Ziegfield Follies, Fox TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance”, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Disney on Ice, The Monkees and Journey and many more.

Mark Custom Recording Service, Inc. – A Globally acclaimed recording studio and music service considered to be America’s premier recording service for live performance groups. Their list of musical icons that have recorded in their studio include: The Goo Goo Dolls, Rick James, Spyro Gyra, Roy Clark, Dizzy Gillespie,10,000 Maniacs, Richie Havens, Ginger Baker, Denny Laine, Kurt Vonequet, The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and countless others.

Nolan Bruce Allen – Known as New York’s King of Western Swing for his true and genuine Western Swing style is a Lifetime Member of the Academy of Western Artists and a Lifetime Member of The International Western Music Association. He has opened and played with Country greats such as Hank Thompson, Flatt & Scruggs, Johnny Paycheck, Stonewall Jackson, Little Jimmy Dickens, Ernest Tubb, and Tex Ritter.

Richard Americo Bono – A band leader and trumpet player noted for his fine leads and exceptional high register. He performed with the top band leaders in the WNY area including Whitey Kaufman, Eddie Peabody, Vince Lopez and the Paul Whitman Orchestra with Jimmy Dorsey and Bing Crosby. He was music director for The Buffalo Broadcasting Corporation and backed artists like Martha Raye, Mickey Rooney, Milton Berle, and Sophie Tucker.

Sujeet Desai – An internationally known multi-instrumental musician born with Down syndrome. He is winner of President’s awards of three countries and featured in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, aired on National TV shows including “the View”. “20/20”, “Oprah Winfrey”. He was honored by NDSS as National spokesperson for Down syndrome. Sujeet is also an Ambassador of Down Syndrome International (DSI) based in London, Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GDSF) from Denver ,CO. New York Best Buddies International.

Tanya Diona – A recording artist, songwriter, actress, vocal producer, and award-winning vocalist. Her credits include Showtime at the Apollo, NBC’s The Singing Bee, the 2008 Democratic National Convention,

ABC’s Neighborhood Ball, Europe’s Save the World Awards, Fox’s American Idol, the Grammy Awards, and the Oscars. She has sung behind renowned artists like Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow, BeBe Winans, Beyonce,

Boyz II Men, Carrie Underwood, Deborah Harry, Dionne Warwick, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Tim McGraw.

Terrie George – A versatile and powerful vocalist who has shared the stage with Buffalo Music Hall of Fame musicians including Doug Yeomans, Billy McEwen, Barbara St Clair, Joe Madison, Mike Caputy, Dolly Durante, Jesse Galante, The Scinta’s, and countless others. She has opened for music legends Alabama, Lawrence Welk, Pat Benatar, REO Speed Wagon and Fleetwood Mac, and arranged and sang back-up vocals for Grammy Award winner and BMHOF Inductee Tom Hambridge.

Will Schulmeister – A multi award winning Western New York drummer – originator of the popular Xerstick, a weighted Drumstick. His Blues Rock Band “Wanted by the FBI” recorded three songs played today on fifty-five thousand AMI juke boxes in the USA. He opened for many national artists including “Molly Hatchet” “Montgomery Gentry”, “Jared Neman”, “Josh Thompson”, and “Devon Allman”. Will and his wife Debbie are passionate about their non-profit – WNY Drummers for Homeless People, Inc.