    Taisho Bistro opens on Hertel

    2 Mins Read

    Taisho Bistro has opened its third location on Hertel Avenue. It’s the largest restaurant out of all three, occupying the building that was once Mac’s, and Empire Grill before that. This newest Taisho Bistro is more reminiscent of the Sheridan Drive location, in that it has a full liquor license. The Rochester location serves beer and wine.

    Aside from being voluminous in size, Taish Bistro locations also have impressive menus, featuring a large variety of sushi (sushi rolls in particular), as well as gyozo, spring rolls, shumai, buns, tempura, Osaka style pancakes, kimchee, sashimi salad, yakitori, grilled dishes, udon, bento boxes, and plenty of ramen (see menu). Each of the menu items is accompanied by a photo, so that customers can get an idea of what they are eating, if they are not familiar with the dishes.

    The family-friendly Japanese restaurant is a welcome addition to Hertel Avenue – a street that continues to impress, with new developments, and an influx of new businesses, including, most recently, Untied to Time and The Monocle. Seeing a full fledge Japanese restaurant with so many offerings – on Hertel – is a nice change of pace.

    “The neighborhood excitement for Taisho Bistro has been palpable,” said Delaware District councilman Joel Feroleto. “I’m thrilled they decided to open their second restaurant in the area, and wish them much success!”

    As word gets out about this new addition to Hertel, it will only be a matter of time before there is a lively buzz, both inside and out. With two floors of seating, expansive patios, and additional seating at the bar, there’s really nothing else quite like it in the city, or in the region for that matter. This restaurant can hold a boatload of people without ever feeling too frenzied.

    As for Japanese food lovers, there’s plenty to be excited about, with the extensive menu offerings.

    And the restaurant just so happens to have one of the biggest projection screens around, which should come in handy down the road.

    In the meantime, stop on in for a sushi lunch, or some grilled vegetables and bacon wrapped sea scallops for dinner. There’s plenty to choose from, which will keep customers coming back for more to see, and try, “What’s next?”.

    Taisho Bistro Japanese Izakaya

    1435 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216

    716-721-3888

    Monday-Friday

    11AM~3PM, 4:30PM~10PM

    Saturday

    11AM~10PM

    Sunday

    12PM~9PM 

    queenseyes

    Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator of Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival. Coming soon... 'fig' Fashion Show. Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

