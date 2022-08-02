Taisho Bistro opens on Hertel

Taisho Bistro has opened its third location on Hertel Avenue. It’s the largest restaurant out of all three, occupying the building that was once Mac’s, and Empire Grill before that. This newest Taisho Bistro is more reminiscent of the Sheridan Drive location, in that it has a full liquor license. The Rochester location serves beer and wine.

Aside from being voluminous in size, Taish Bistro locations also have impressive menus, featuring a large variety of sushi (sushi rolls in particular), as well as gyozo, spring rolls, shumai, buns, tempura, Osaka style pancakes, kimchee, sashimi salad, yakitori, grilled dishes, udon, bento boxes, and plenty of ramen (see menu). Each of the menu items is accompanied by a photo, so that customers can get an idea of what they are eating, if they are not familiar with the dishes.

The family-friendly Japanese restaurant is a welcome addition to Hertel Avenue – a street that continues to impress, with new developments, and an influx of new businesses, including, most recently, Untied to Time and The Monocle. Seeing a full fledge Japanese restaurant with so many offerings – on Hertel – is a nice change of pace.

“The neighborhood excitement for Taisho Bistro has been palpable,” said Delaware District councilman Joel Feroleto. “I’m thrilled they decided to open their second restaurant in the area, and wish them much success!”

As word gets out about this new addition to Hertel, it will only be a matter of time before there is a lively buzz, both inside and out. With two floors of seating, expansive patios, and additional seating at the bar, there’s really nothing else quite like it in the city, or in the region for that matter. This restaurant can hold a boatload of people without ever feeling too frenzied.

As for Japanese food lovers, there’s plenty to be excited about, with the extensive menu offerings.

And the restaurant just so happens to have one of the biggest projection screens around, which should come in handy down the road.

In the meantime, stop on in for a sushi lunch, or some grilled vegetables and bacon wrapped sea scallops for dinner. There’s plenty to choose from, which will keep customers coming back for more to see, and try, “What’s next?”.

Taisho Bistro Japanese Izakaya

1435 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216

716-721-3888

Monday-Friday

11AM~3PM, 4:30PM~10PM

Saturday

11AM~10PM

Sunday

12PM~9PM